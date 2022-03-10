New Indiana higher education commissioner focused on affordability, relevance

Ivy Tech Community College administrator Chris Lowery was unanimously elected Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education to serve as Indiana's next commissioner for higher education.
In his new role, Lowery plans to focus on improving college affordability and delivering quality, relevant higher education programs as the commission continues working toward its goal of 60% of Hoosiers holding either a college degree or another career-focused post-high school credential.
"Indiana’s colleges and universities provide much of the fuel in terms of education, training and research to support individual growth, investments and innovations of employers," Lowery said.
"By bringing together leaders from our higher education institutions, employers, K-12 partners, nonprofits, philanthropy, government and other stakeholders, we can blur the lines and increase the value proposition of higher education."
Lowery most recently served as Ivy Tech's senior vice president of workforce, careers and adult strategy. He previously was chancellor of Ivy Tech's Columbus and Southeast regions.
A onetime aide to Republican Gov. Robert Orr and U.S. Sen. Dan Quayle, Lowery also was president of the board of trustees for the Batesville Community School Corp., founder of the Batesville Community Education Foundation, and head of public policy and engagement for Hillenbrand Inc.
"Alignment between education and workforce is critical to making Indiana a leader in attracting and developing talent," said Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
"Chris is uniquely experienced and positioned to continue advancing this vital work. He understands the role higher education must play in the skills and ability necessary for Indiana to compete in the global economy. I’m grateful he’s stepped up to take on this most important assignment."
Lowery is Indiana's seventh higher education commissioner. He succeeds Teresa Lubbers who is retiring after spending nearly 13 years as the state's higher education chief.
Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab
Rami Salahieh speaks about cyber security at the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Ivy Tech chancellor Aco Sikoski gives opening remarks at the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab on Monday morning. Ivy Tech has been raising funds for the lab for the past four years.
The president of the Women in Cybersecurity Chapter at Ivy Tech's Valparaiso campus, Eileen Peden, points to a threat map in one of the classrooms at the Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
The classroom is shown for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Susan Green gives comments during the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan comments during the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Cybersecurity Program Chair at Valparaiso Rami Salahieh speaks about the new lab at Monday's ribbon-cutting. Salahieh said Ivy Tech Valparaiso's cybersecurity program started about six years ago.
Chetrice Mosley Romero comments during the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Rami Salahieh points to a threat map in one of the classrooms at the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Daniel Aschheim speaks prior to the ribbon-cutting for the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Campus Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab.
Eileen Peden cuts the ribbon for Ivy Tech's new cybersecurity lab in Valparaiso. The lab was funded entirely by donations. The lab will use software called Cyber Range, provided by Cyberbit.
