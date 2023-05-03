A new Indiana law means about this time next year candidates in local school board races will be getting ready to file for their slots on the 2024 general election ballot.

State lawmakers unanimously agreed last month to shift the start of the 30-day school board filing period to mid-May from late-July to give Hoosier voters more time to learn about the candidates running for school board and what they stand for.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb likewise supported adjusting Indiana's school board filing period and recently signed Senate Enrolled Act 177 into law.

"Under current law, six weeks after the filing deadline early voting starts. This will give voters an additional two months to evaluate and vet school board candidates," said state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, the House sponsor of the measure.

State Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, the Senate sponsor, said longer political campaigns actually will be helpful in school board races "so the voters can get to know them better, and the candidates can get their message out."

Shifting the beginning of school board candidate filing to the day voter registration restarts following the May primary election was perhaps the least significant change lawmakers contemplated making to Indiana school board elections this year amid debates about the teaching of "controversial" topics and banning school library books.

Indeed, several proposals to eliminate nonpartisan school board contests altogether in favor of requiring school board candidates to run in party primary elections, or to attach a party label to their name on the general election ballot, also were considered, but ultimately rejected, by state representatives and senators.

For example, state Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor of Senate Bill 188, claimed partisan school board elections would promote "transparency" by giving voters more information about the candidates running for school board.

Sandlin said absent a party label many voters are at a loss to identify school board candidates who share their values and may end up voting for someone with different opinions or opt not to vote at all on the school board portion of their ballot.

"There's a large interest in having people designate their party for school board elections," Sandlin said. "I think elected party officials have a higher degree of responsibility to the community."

Opponents of that plan decried the infringement of partisan politics in yet another area of American life, especially one that should prioritize doing what's best for children and not be focused on advancing a political party agenda.

"Students do not come to school with little Rs or little Ds stamped on their foreheads," said Joel Hand, representing the Indiana Coalition for Public Education.

A separate plan in House Bill 1428 to allow each school district to decide whether to continue nonpartisan school board elections or to have candidates run under party labels stalled in the House in February, despite being endorsed by the House Elections Committee.

