New principal hired at Bailly Elementary School
New principal hired at Bailly Elementary School

Duneland School Corp.

Bailly Elementary School 

  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: B

CHESTERTON — Bailly Elementary School will have a new principal starting July 1. 

Duneland School Corp. named Carey Storm as the new principal to replace Kevin Zeck, who will transition to the district's director of alternative and virtual education, a news release said. 

In his weekly communications to parents, Zeck said Storm has a "true understanding of what is next for our students and setting them on a path to success for today and beyond. She demonstrates a clear focus on what is best for our students keeping their academic and emotional growth at the core of her work,” the release said.

Storm has started working on hiring new staff for Bailly and working with Duneland to plan for the coming school year, the release said.

A native to northwest Indiana, Storm has lived in Indianapolis since she attended Butler University. For the last 13 years, she has worked in Warren Township. She taught language arts and was an instructional coach before becoming a principal there five years ago. This school year, she will wrap up her time as principal of Creston Intermediate & Middle School. 

She and her husband, Dan, will move back to the area with their two daughters, Emmie and Abby. 

A meet-and-greet will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 800 S. Fifth St., in Chesterton. Parents and families are encouraged to stop by to meet Storm and join in a game of kickball. Those who live close are encouraged not to drive to reduce parking congestion.

