New trustee brings educator's perspective to Hammond school board

HAMMOND — For the past couple of years, Kelly Spencer-Cline has been watching the School City of Hammond board meetings online.
"I would be watching on the screen and be like, 'Why aren't you asking this?'" Spencer-Cline said. "It kept dawning on me that there was not an educator on the board, so there were questions that kept being missed."
Spencer-Cline is a math teacher at Butler College Prep in Chicago and has formerly worked at East Chicago Central High School and Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary. After her electoral victory last week, she will become the only teacher on the School City of Hammond Board of School Trustees.
Four people competed for three seats on the school board in Nov. 8's election. With 1,549 votes representing 27% of the electorate, Spencer-Cline secured one of those seats alongside successful incumbents Carlotta Blake-King and Manuel Candelaria Jr. Jamie Walker was the fourth candidate but was ultimately unsuccessful.
Spencer-Cline said that bringing a teacher's perspective to the board is what "fueled" her to run.
"I can put myself in the shoes of Hammond teachers," she said. "Am I going to know every single thing they want? No, that's not going to happen. But will I know and understand some things they're trying to fight for or things that they need? Yes, compared to someone that's not a teacher."
She said that her biggest priority early on in her tenure will be to work with Superintendent Scott Miller to make sure that teachers in the district feel appreciated.
"I spoke with a number of teachers throughout this whole process and that was one of the things that stood out to me the most," Spencer-Cline said. "They did not feel appreciated."
She said there are a number of ways, which would cost the district little to no money, to help teachers feel more appreciated. However, she declined to name specific ideas before she has a chance to workshop them with district staff and fellow board members.
She said that after speaking with lots of teachers on the campaign trail, and being a teacher herself, she feels she knows what could help them feel appreciated. While she said they all want to make more money — particularly when teachers can go right across the border into Illinois and earn more — they also just want respect.
"They felt like their time was not respected by administration," she said.
One example she listed was that if a teacher has to stay late for an event at night, like a school open house, they usually have to still get in at the same time the next day, even if it is just a planning day before students arrived to start the school year. She would like to see teachers given the option to start their day a little later the next day.
Another thing she hopes the board can address soon is the declining enrollment rates.
She believes that retaining good teachers is key because good teachers motivate students to stay in school. That goes hand-in-hand with her first point, she said.
Lastly, Spencer-Cline hopes the district can add more programs to its curriculum. Specifically, she wants more diverse programs.
That includes expanding the district's career and technical education options. For example, she said she'd love to create a partnership between the School City of Hammond and the Hammond Fire Department where students hoping to be firefighters can receive training from the fire department, which could create a pipeline for graduating students to start a firefighting career in Hammond.
Overall, Spencer-Cline said that what will make her a good school board member is that she's "not afraid to speak up."
She said that as she's watched the school board meetings over the past couple of years, only one member spoke up often about the things she felt needed to be talked about — and that's Blake-King, who won reelection alongside Spencer-Cline last week.
"She often brought up very good points, and nobody else would speak up a whole lot," Spencer-Cline said.
When she decided to run for school board, Spencer-Cline said that Blake-King was the first person she reached out to, and the two campaigned together ahead of the election. Spencer-Cline said she hopes to be the second member of the board addressing the issues she believes need to be, alongside Blake-King.
Most of all, Spencer-Cline said she wanted to be "a strong voice and a strong advocate."
"I'm not afraid to ask the hard questions, those tough questions," she said. "I'm not afraid to say what I think is right."
WATCH NOW: Gary school leaders show early optimism in referendum
GARY — Gary school leaders were showing optimism Tuesday night for a positive referendum result, setting the path for the next eight years in the Gary Community School Corp.
The school corporation asked residents to approve an approximately 56 cents per $100 assessed value tax increase, which, by the district's calculations, will result in a 20-cent-per-day tax increase for the average Gary property valued at $60,000.
The Gary Community School Corp. will ask voters to support a tax increase to help end state takeover and provide teachers their first raise in more than a decade.
The referendum is expected to bring just over $71.2 million to the financially distressed district over eight years in what school leaders have declared the corporation’s quickest path to ending state takeover.
Official results were not in by The Times' deadline, but school leaders showed early enthusiasm as they heard anecdotal information from poll workers across the city.
"The numbers that we're hearing come in so far are very positive," Gary Community School Corp. Manager Paige McNulty said. "We're very optimistic that this is going to pass on behalf of kids."
Gary’s management team pledged the first $1 million collected would support raises for teachers, who haven’t seen increased pay in more than a decade.
Lew Wallace could be the first building demolished in the Gary Community School Corp.'s school improvement plan, district managers said Thursday.
Referendum funds also would help resolve the district’s approximately $6 million operating deficit — a key requirement in ending state intervention — and support academic programs, extracurricular activities and social-emotional support for students.
The referendum garnered endorsements from leaders across Northwest Indiana, including North Township Trustee and 1st District congressional candidate Frank J. Mrvan; state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary; state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; multiple members of the Gary Common Council; and the American Federation of Teachers.
The national president of the American Federation of Teachers made a stop Wednesday in Gary on a 30-day Get Out the Vote tour. Here's a look at who teachers are endorsing this fall in key NWI races.
However, some residents have voiced concerns in the weeks leading up to the election, citing distrust in the district’s management team and the already high tax rates being asked of Gary residents.
Multiple complaints challenging the referendum were brought to the Lake County Board of Elections in October after early voting began. The board opted to wait until after the election to review the claims.
The Gary Community School Corp. will seek local business owners, parents and community members to join a referendum oversight committee if the district's proposed tax increase passes this November.
"This is important to the city," said Jerome Nelson, president of the Taxpayers for the Gary Community School Corp. political action committee. "This shows the residents having faith and support in us and that means a lot to me."
