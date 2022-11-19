New trustee brings educator's perspective to Hammond school board

HAMMOND — For the past couple of years, Kelly Spencer-Cline has been watching the School City of Hammond board meetings online.

"I would be watching on the screen and be like, 'Why aren't you asking this?'" Spencer-Cline said. "It kept dawning on me that there was not an educator on the board, so there were questions that kept being missed."

Spencer-Cline is a math teacher at Butler College Prep in Chicago and has formerly worked at East Chicago Central High School and Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary. After her electoral victory last week, she will become the only teacher on the School City of Hammond Board of School Trustees.

Four people competed for three seats on the school board in Nov. 8's election. With 1,549 votes representing 27% of the electorate, Spencer-Cline secured one of those seats alongside successful incumbents Carlotta Blake-King and Manuel Candelaria Jr. Jamie Walker was the fourth candidate but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Spencer-Cline said that bringing a teacher's perspective to the board is what "fueled" her to run.

"I can put myself in the shoes of Hammond teachers," she said. "Am I going to know every single thing they want? No, that's not going to happen. But will I know and understand some things they're trying to fight for or things that they need? Yes, compared to someone that's not a teacher."

She said that her biggest priority early on in her tenure will be to work with Superintendent Scott Miller to make sure that teachers in the district feel appreciated.

"I spoke with a number of teachers throughout this whole process and that was one of the things that stood out to me the most," Spencer-Cline said. "They did not feel appreciated."

She said there are a number of ways, which would cost the district little to no money, to help teachers feel more appreciated. However, she declined to name specific ideas before she has a chance to workshop them with district staff and fellow board members.

She said that after speaking with lots of teachers on the campaign trail, and being a teacher herself, she feels she knows what could help them feel appreciated. While she said they all want to make more money — particularly when teachers can go right across the border into Illinois and earn more — they also just want respect.

"They felt like their time was not respected by administration," she said.

One example she listed was that if a teacher has to stay late for an event at night, like a school open house, they usually have to still get in at the same time the next day, even if it is just a planning day before students arrived to start the school year. She would like to see teachers given the option to start their day a little later the next day.

Another thing she hopes the board can address soon is the declining enrollment rates.

She believes that retaining good teachers is key because good teachers motivate students to stay in school. That goes hand-in-hand with her first point, she said.

Lastly, Spencer-Cline hopes the district can add more programs to its curriculum. Specifically, she wants more diverse programs.

That includes expanding the district's career and technical education options. For example, she said she'd love to create a partnership between the School City of Hammond and the Hammond Fire Department where students hoping to be firefighters can receive training from the fire department, which could create a pipeline for graduating students to start a firefighting career in Hammond.

Overall, Spencer-Cline said that what will make her a good school board member is that she's "not afraid to speak up."

She said that as she's watched the school board meetings over the past couple of years, only one member spoke up often about the things she felt needed to be talked about — and that's Blake-King, who won reelection alongside Spencer-Cline last week.

"She often brought up very good points, and nobody else would speak up a whole lot," Spencer-Cline said.

When she decided to run for school board, Spencer-Cline said that Blake-King was the first person she reached out to, and the two campaigned together ahead of the election. Spencer-Cline said she hopes to be the second member of the board addressing the issues she believes need to be, alongside Blake-King.

Most of all, Spencer-Cline said she wanted to be "a strong voice and a strong advocate."