PORTAGE — A charter high school in Porter County is taking part in an air monitoring study in its broader efforts to incorporate environmental studies in its curriculum.

New Vistas High School is taking part in a regional air monitoring project. The study is being administered by the Wildlife Habitat Council, a nonprofit conservation group based in Maryland. New Vistas was one of 12 sites in Northwest Indiana and Michigan selected to take part in the collaborative effort.

New Vista High School is operated by Neighbors' Educational Opportunities, a non-profit organization founded in 2011 when Portage Township Schools decided to close its adult education program. NEO house houses its adult education program in the same location as the high school, which accepts students regardless of their age.

As part of the project the high school will receive air monitoring sensors so students can measure and analyze data. The students will also take part in afforestation efforts.

The air monitoring program is part of the NEO's Energy Academy, a term used to describe the group's initiatives to provide learning and training opportunities to prepare its students for environmentally sustainable jobs.

A component of the Energy Academy initiative is the high school's Science and Service class. The class involves students taking part in high-level research and hand-on projects, according to NEO Executive Director Rebecca Reiner.

The projects the students in the class have taken part of have included growing a school garden that has provided produce to the Portage Township Food Pantry, creating and managing a school-wide recycling program with support from the Porter County Recycling and Waste Management and conducting water quality tests in the 'back 20' acres of woods and wetland that is part of the school's property.

Reiner says the opportunities the school and its students have been presented with excites her.

"It presents students with things that are align with their interests and it provides them with some real opportunities to see how they can make an impact in their own way," Reiner said.

She hopes these opportunities make the students want to pursue higher education, or a good, high paying jobs.

"I want them to be thinking beyond what they might already have in their mind," said Reiner.