Newspapers, gavel, tea sets among treasures found in vault at Hammond High School

HAMMOND — Pam Getz was a sophomore at Hammond High School in 1965. Friends and classmates wrote all sorts of kind and loving notes in her yearbook, but somehow it ended up in the school’s locked vault that went unopened for the last few decades.

On June 9, Superintendent Scott Miller and Dave Reyes, maintenance coordinator, opened the vault inside Hammond High School that had been locked since the 1980s. The combination to the lock was lost somewhere along the years, but since the school needed to be handed over in preparation for demolition, the school city hired professionals to open it.

Behind the steel door, there were yearbooks, old blueprints, gavels and silver tea sets, among other artifacts.

Rob Mangus, a class of 1964 Hammond High alumnus and member of the Hammond Historical Society, is helping take inventory and create a catalog of all the items.

Two gavels were found in the vault. One doesn’t have any engravings or markings, but the other is painted black with a strip of brass wrapped around it that says it was donated to the students club of Hammond High School by the class of 1915.