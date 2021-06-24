Newspapers, gavel, tea sets among treasures found in vault at Hammond High School

HAMMOND — Pam Getz was a sophomore at Hammond High School in 1965. Friends and classmates wrote all sorts of kind and loving notes in her yearbook, but somehow it ended up in the school’s locked vault that went unopened for the last few decades.
On June 9, Superintendent Scott Miller and Dave Reyes, maintenance coordinator, opened the vault inside Hammond High School that had been locked since the 1980s. The combination to the lock was lost somewhere along the years, but since the school needed to be handed over in preparation for demolition, the school city hired professionals to open it.
Behind the steel door, there were yearbooks, old blueprints, gavels and silver tea sets, among other artifacts.
Rob Mangus, a class of 1964 Hammond High alumnus and member of the Hammond Historical Society, is helping take inventory and create a catalog of all the items.
Two gavels were found in the vault. One doesn’t have any engravings or markings, but the other is painted black with a strip of brass wrapped around it that says it was donated to the students club of Hammond High School by the class of 1915.
There were multiple boxes with silver trays and tea pots. A page from a 1964 yearbook shows them being used by a teacher and German consulate official who came to speak with students.
There was an old air valve that may have been used to inflate balloons, Mangus said, and a 1955 medal from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. There was even a faded blueprint for renovations and additions to the building. The date is nearly impossible to read, but the attached carpet samples indicate sometime around the 1970s or 1980s.
Aside from delicate pages from old editions of the Calumet Herald, there were newspaper clippings from across the country dating back to 1865, including one from April 15 with a front page story about Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.
Some of these items will make their way into the display cases at the new Hammond Central High School building, along with memorabilia from Donald E. Gavit High School and George Rogers Clark High School. Other items might be auctioned off, but the district is still determining what exactly will be done with it all.
A spokesperson for the school city said they would even be interested with connecting with more local historians and community members to find new homes for these items.