GARY — The city on Monday demolished the former Nobel Elementary School building, which had become an eyesore and magnet for crime since it closed nearly two decades ago.
The school, then part of Gary Community School Corp., closed in 2006 after Gary's plummeting population left the district with too few students to fill it.
"From Day One, we’ve said public safety and cleaning up our City are two of our top priorities in Gary," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement. "Like too many buildings in Gary that once were sites for exceptional learning, the former Nobel School has become an eyesore and haven for illegal activity. Demolishing this building will be a public safety win for all of us."
Demolition work on the former Lew Wallace High School in Gary began Monday.
Nobel Elementary is one of dozens of school buildings that have been vacated by the school district. Demolishing, selling and otherwise dealing with these buildings has been an ongoing challenge for Gary. In January 2020, the school district held a
community meeting announcing it would list 24 properties for sale after the body of a missing Portage woman was found in the abandoned Norton Elementary School. Additionally, the city has taken it upon themselves to demolish some of the buildings.
Among those are Lew Wallace High School, which was demolished in April 2022, and Dunbar-Pulaski Academic and Career Academy, which was sold to food processing and packaging company Amazing American Food, according to previous
Times reporting.
Gallery: Gary's abandoned schools
Gary Schools: Edison
A peek inside the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Access to the now abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School seems to be relatively easy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
The interior appears to have burned in the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Though wood used to secure windows at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School has fallen, the doors are bolted and welded shut.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School. The upper floors remain open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
A chair is used to help gain entry to the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open. The school is one of 33 buildings the Gary Community School Corp. put up for sale last year. A recent check across the city at Gary schools and the district’s administration building shows the district is failing to properly secure all of its shuttered school buildings.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
An entrance to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School is wide open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Emerson
Signs with poetry from the Gary Poetry Project adorn the wood panels used to cover the windows at the abandoned Emerson High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Intruders cannot gain access to the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School but the upper floors remain unsecured.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Health books sit on the second-story window ledge undisturbed at the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Windows on both stories of the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School, are open.
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A sign bids farewell at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
The doors are bolted and welded shut at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
A sign once welcoming visitors sits outside the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
A sign warns trespassers to stay away at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
It's relatively easy to gain access to a Spaulding Elementary School classroom.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
The interior appears to have burned in the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A child's car sits near the entrance to the gymnasium of the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
A milk crate is apparently used to gain entrance to the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
A rusted slide sits outside the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Both lower and upper floor windows are open at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Doors are bolted shut at the abandoned Spaulding Elementary School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
The lower floors of the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School appear to be boarded up, but the upper floors are open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Broken windows allow access to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Lower as well as upper floor windows remain open at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Though wood used to secure windows at the abandoned Ernie Pyle Elementary School has fallen, the doors are bolted and welded shut.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Edison
Lower and upper floor windows remain open at the now-abandoned Edison Middle School, formerly Edison High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
The lower floors of the abandoned George Washington Carver Elementary School appear to be boarded up but the upper floors are open.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
A lower-floor window allows entry to the now-abandoned Horace Mann High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
