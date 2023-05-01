GARY — The city on Monday demolished the former Nobel Elementary School building, which had become an eyesore and magnet for crime since it closed nearly two decades ago.

The school, then part of Gary Community School Corp., closed in 2006 after Gary's plummeting population left the district with too few students to fill it.

"From Day One, we’ve said public safety and cleaning up our City are two of our top priorities in Gary," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said in a statement. "Like too many buildings in Gary that once were sites for exceptional learning, the former Nobel School has become an eyesore and haven for illegal activity. Demolishing this building will be a public safety win for all of us."

Nobel Elementary is one of dozens of school buildings that have been vacated by the school district. Demolishing, selling and otherwise dealing with these buildings has been an ongoing challenge for Gary. In January 2020, the school district held a community meeting announcing it would list 24 properties for sale after the body of a missing Portage woman was found in the abandoned Norton Elementary School. Additionally, the city has taken it upon themselves to demolish some of the buildings.

Among those are Lew Wallace High School, which was demolished in April 2022, and Dunbar-Pulaski Academic and Career Academy, which was sold to food processing and packaging company Amazing American Food, according to previous Times reporting.

