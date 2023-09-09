Two Gary schools and a Hebron Middle School teacher were recognized at the second annual Indiana Educational Excellence Award Gala, held in Indianapolis on Friday night.

During the gala, hosted by the Indiana Department of Education, nearly $5 million were awarded to school and educators across the state.

According to an IDOE press release, schools were awarded for their efforts in areas including early literacy, STEM education, college readiness and teacher professional development. The amount of each financial award was based on the school's student population.

In addition, 16 teachers were each awarded $2,500 for their efforts in areas including professional growth, technology use in the classroom and creating community partnerships.

Beveridge Elementary School in Gary won Excellence in STEM, and received $85,250. The award recognizes schools that have expanded access to high-quality STEM learning opportunites for its students.

Principal Tyneasha Banks said they were honored to be recognized by IDOE.

"Our team and students worked tirelessly to earn a state recognized STEM certification, and we remain committed to building our knowledge base and offering meaningful educational opportunities to our students," Banks said.

21st Century Charter School in Gary won Excellence in College Readiness, which recognizes schools that demonstrated a commitment to helping students prepare for college. The school was awarded $250,000.

Kevin Teasley, founder and superintendent of 21st Century, said they were grateful to be acknowledged by the state department of education.

"When we show our students that there is a future for them in college and various careers, they are more driven to do the work to graduated from high school on time," Teasley said in a press release. "These efforts are paying off."

Kristy Stephens, an eighth grade English language arts teacher at Hebron Middle School was one of two educators who received the Lifetime Educator Excellence Award, which recognized teachers with 16 years or more of experience that demonstrated a commitment to their own and other teachers' professional development.

"We are trilled Kristy is receiving this honor as she is very deserving," Hebron schools Superintendent Jeff Brooks said.

School awards were funded by state ESSER fund, while individual teacher awards were funded through sponsorships.

