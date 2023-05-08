A number of Northwest Indiana kids participated in the REC Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas over the weekend.

The event, which took place April 25 to May 4 at Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, pitted more than 800 elementary, middle and high school robotics teams from around the world — although most of the teams came from around the U.S. — against one another.

It is the largest robotics competition in the world. The competition features multiple events, including the "slap shot," where teams used their robots to shoot and slide discs across the playing field to score points, as well as the "spin up," where teams used their robots to score goals with flying discs and manipulate field elements in fast paced, exciting matches.

Three high school teams from Crown Point and one high school team from Portage participated. There was also one middle school team from Portage, one middle school team from St. John, one middle school team from Dyer and four middle school teams from Crown Point. Additionally, there were two elementary school teams from Dyer and one elementary school team from Cedar Lake.

As of Monday afternoon, the Vex Robotics World Championship had not posted the list of award winners from the competition to its website.

In order to compete this past weekend, the teams had to qualify during the Indiana Robotics State Championship, which was held at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, in Indianapolis March 25. Prior to the state competition, teams competed in various tournaments throughout the year.

