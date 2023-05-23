In February 2017, St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer made a shocking announcement: It was closing.

"Despite our best efforts, we were not able to escape the financial challenges that many tuition-dependent smaller universities have faced in the past several years," the university of 1,100 students wrote on its website.

The announcement, which saddened alumni and sent students scrambling to find new schools, marked the first closure of a Northwest Indiana higher education institution in recent history. Today, it exists only in limited programming through partnerships with other institutions and in memory at an offshoot institution in Whiting.

However, experts looking forward are fearful that other institutions may struggle to avoid the same fate.

At the height of the Great Recession in 2008-09, the trauma of economic uncertainty prompted many families to delay or forgo having children. The aftershocks are sending colleges and universities across the U.S. into panic mode.

Experts across the country — including those from the Chronicle of Higher Education and the American Council on Education — have been sounding the alarm about this "enrollment cliff" for years. The idea is that in 2025, the sharp population drop caused by the Great Recession, combined with a U.S. birthrate that was already decreasing, will hit the typical college age, leaving colleges with far fewer students to fill seats.

Many of these experts predict that prominent elite institutions and flagship universities, such as the University of Notre Dame or Indiana University Bloomington, will weather the storm because of recognizable brands and reputations. They might even see enrollment increases.

However, all of Northwest Indiana's universities are either regional campuses or liberal arts colleges, and both types are expected to bear the brunt of this enrollment collapse. Additionally, the Midwest and the Northeast are expected to see more dramatic declines than other parts of the country.

Liberal arts in peril

In 2022, Jill Schur was working at Loyola University Chicago in the admissions and enrollment department. As the assistant vice president for graduate and professional enrollment management, she had access to data and reports that Midwestern private schools share with one another.

Schur, a 2004 Valparaiso University graduate, took particular interest in her alma mater's numbers.

"I could see even before the formal reports go out that they were declining," she said. "And as an interested alum, I was like 'What's going on there?'"

In fall 2015, the university reported a student population of 4,544. By fall 2022, it was 2,964, a figure that saddened the nostalgic alum.

"I truly loved my experience here," she said. "It truly set the stage for where I was."

Schur was a first-generation college graduate. "I didn't know what college looked like and what the experience looked like. And the community here was fantastic."

After Valpo, Schur worked in higher education enrollment management at multiple institutions. In November, Brian O'Rourke announced his resignation as VU's vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications.

"It was like 'all right, put my money where my mouth is'," Schur said. "I learned how they do it really well at some bigger institutions and some smaller institutions. What can we put into practice here?"

Schur decided to accept a role as O'Rourke's successor, beginning in February. She said the main reason she came back was to help the university deal with this enrollment cliff.

The challenge isn't an easy one. Declining enrollment has already forced the university to discontinue several degree programs, including its secondary education major, theater major and minor, Chinese minor, French major, Greek and Roman studies major and minor, and its entire law school.

It's also the impetus behind University President José Padilla's controversial decision to sell multimillion-dollar pieces from its on-campus art museum, including a 1950 Georgia O'Keeffe. Padilla hopes to use that money to renovate the freshman dorms, a move he said is aimed at attracting more first-year students.

Schur said it's been a multipronged approach to address the decline:

The College of Nursing and Health Professions is launching an occupational therapy program, which the school says is an effort to target industries with lots of job potential, an appeal to a generation of applicants seemingly more interested in career-focused majors.

The university is trying to attain accreditation as a Hispanic Serving Institution, something it hopes will welcome more students from the fastest-growing ethnic group in the country.

It's opened Access College, which offers two-year degrees and includes opportunities to transition into a four-year program.

Schur's most immediate duties involve attracting potential applicants and admitting students. She's worked to make the school's marketing literature more unique to VU and to implement newer methods of reaching out to potential students, such as text messaging instead of calling.

Schur said the university is also reckoning with what its right size is.

"We're never going to be a gigantic institution. I don't think that's right, based on the mission. I don't think that's right based on the community. And it's probably not in the reality of things."

However, the university absolutely wants to grow. Maybe 3,500 to 4,000 would be a good number, Schur said.

Fateful copter ride

When Mitch Daniels became president of the Purdue University system in 2013, he took a helicopter from one of the satellite campuses, Purdue University Calumet in Hammond, to another satellite campus, Purdue University North Central in Westville.

The ride took 8 minutes. People around him said he couldn't understand why regional campuses were so close together and remarked that it was a waste of resources.

Soon after, the system announced that the two schools, 32 miles apart, would merge into Purdue University Northwest. PNW — which has campuses in Hammond and Westville but is under one leadership, faculty and student body — opened as a unified institution in 2016.

This unification is what leadership says makes PNW poised to endure this enrollment cliff.

"We were able to do it at a time when both institutions were healthy," said Chris Holford, PNW's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. "I'm pleased with many of the administrative decisions that were made to do this early, before we found ourselves in a position that we had to make changes, and it allows us to approach those changes in a different way."

Holford noted that the merger cut the number of deans and department chairs in half and ended what was an unproductive competition for prospective students.

"We adopted strategies because of the unification seven years ago that many institutions are realizing today," he said. Unification "forced us to really understand our student body more and be responsive."

In fall 2016, the first semester after unification, PNW's enrollment was 15,286. In fall 2022, it was 8,911.

"We've been preparing for this for a number of years," Holford said. "However, it's not just the demographic cliff that concerns me. Actually, there's a bigger thing that concerns me, and that's the college-going rate."

Just 53% of the Class of 2020 in Indiana went straight to post-secondary education, the lowest number in a generation, according to the Indiana Commission on Higher Education.

To address this, Holford said PNW has "doubled down" on enhancing the student experience outside the classroom. He called increasing student retention "our principal focus."

"We use the term belongingness, that they feel they belong at the institution. Belongingness starts from the time you first talk to one of our recruiters."

Holford said what they've been hearing from students is they're seeking "a traditional college experience." He said the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced students to learn online without these things for two years, supercharged this desire. He said two-thirds of PNW's students said in a survey they wanted more in-person interaction with their professors and peers.

That was the goal behind the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond, which was completed in 2020.

"That building was designed to provide a high-quality student experience," he said. "There's great internet connectivity in there. Every nook and cranny is carved out in such a way that there are little pods all over the whole building, and if you walk through on most days there are students sitting in all of those spaces."

Holford also noted that historically PNW's predecessor institutions had an average age of 27, but the student population has moved closer to 18 to 22. While Indiana prohibits public regional universities from housing over 10% of its students on campus, he said there's a waiting list for around 700 beds the university does have in dormitories.

Despite their optimism, Holford said they're still concerned and try to closely scrutinize each program, ensuring that it's cost-effective and tailored to the interests of students and the needs of area employers.

For example, PNW offers doctoral degrees in nursing and technology, which he said were created because of those industries' prominence in Northwest Indiana. PNW actually hired an outside firm to do analyses on the types of jobs available in Northwest Indiana and the types of degrees required for those jobs.

He also said PNW uses a decentralized budget, which means funding follows students from program to program and will allow them to respond quickly to rapid changes. Additionally, he hopes PNW, 30 miles from Chicago, can attract students from Illinois, where in-state public university tuition can cost more than PNW's out-of-state tuition.

"One of the things that's been most important for us is stability. Growth in today's market is a real challenge, but I think from a stable enrollment, you can start to really look at investment in growth over time."

Unique approaches

Indiana University Northwest is a regional campus of the Indiana University system in Gary.

In fall 2013, IUN had an enrollment of 6,387. In fall 2022, it was 3,198.

Dorothy Frink, associate vice chancellor for enrollment manager, and Aaron Pigors, director of marketing and communications, said IUN isn't trying to fight the inevitable.

"I don't know that you can slow down the decline when the decline is due to the fact that there's fewer people," Frink said. "We can't, in a sense, make more babies artificially appear in that age group. What we're going to have to do is take the students who are here and available and make sue they're interested in college."

While it is accepting that its enrollment may shrink, IUN is doing everything it can to mitigate that shrinkage.

"I don't think we're worried about it, but we're paying very close attention to it," Pigors said. "We're being very deliberate in the programs and experiences that we're curating."

Frink and Pigors serve on the university's strategic enrollment management team. They said the team, unlike in past years, includes a much broader cross-section of the universities. Deans and other faculty who typically worked separately from enrollment management are now getting involved.

IUN, they explained, is leaning into its strengths, which might be a little more modest than other universities, but nonetheless serve an important role in Northwest Indiana; in IUN's case, it allow them to differentiate themselves and capitalize in unique ways.

For example, Frink said, less than 40% of Lake County residents have a bachelor's degree. While the teenage and early-20s population is declining, she thinks IUN is one of the most adult-learner-friendly institutions in the area. Indeed, 29.5% of its May graduates were older than 30, according to IUN's graduation material.

Additionally, the one demographic of young people that isn't declining is Hispanics. In 2020, IUN became accredited by the U.S. Department of Education as a Hispanic Serving Institution and a Minority Serving Institution — something Valpo and PNW are attempting to imitate. That accreditation has come with $8 million, which, although the federal money can be used only for certain things, helps mitigate lost tuition.

Frink estimated that 75% of this type of planning occurs in Gary, saying being part of the IU system is helpful because IUN can use ideas that have worked really well in places like South Bend or Kokomo.

For example, they replicated a Kokomo program that reaches out to middle school students to plant the idea of college in their heads early. They've done similar programming at the high school level, convening a workshop at Gary's West Side Leadership Academy to help students fill out FAFSA and learn about the college application process.

After that, she said, the applications from West Side increased from around 20 to 60.

Still, while it's looking for unique approaches, IUN is doing a lot of the things its peers are doing, such as finding new ways to reach potential applicants and increasing extracurricular programming. Pigors said there's actually more extracurricular activity on campus than ever before.

Frink said the university hasn't had to cut back. She asserted that the quality of education is increasing, citing IUN's first- to second-year retention rate, 66.5% in 2021 — the most recent year available — which is increasing and is the highest among IUN regional campuses.

Additionally, IUN and PNW receive state financial support, unlike VU which is more reliant on tuition.

Frink said they've dealt with population drops before and expects they will again.

"It's cyclical," Pigors added. "Everything comes in waves."

While birthrates aren't expected to rise anytime soon, the data suggest that Pigors may have somewhat of a point. Just like the Great Recession pushed down birthrates in 2008, during the COVID-19 pandemic, births fell 9.41% from January 2020 to January 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That tumble could have higher education leaders equally concerned in the 2030s.

