NWI senator seeking data on veteran service officers, education support professionals

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is laying the groundwork for next year's General Assembly to tackle a variety of issues relating to county veteran service officers and education support professionals.

At first glance, the two groups don't seem to have much in common.

But state Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, believes both play an essential, and often overlooked, role in getting key Hoosiers the services they need, whether military veterans or Indiana school children.

Pol recently won unanimous approval for Senate Resolution 38 urging the Legislative Council to assign a House-Senate study committee to examine the qualifications, training, certification and available workforce for local veteran service officers, including the prospect of creating multi-county offices.

Meanwhile, Pol's Senate Resolution 41 calls for a study of the wage levels, benefits, individuals employed, vacancies, daily and weekly hours and scope of responsibilities for education support professionals, such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, clerks, administrative services and skilled trades working in Indiana schools.

"I am thankful for the bipartisan support of my colleagues on these two important resolutions," Pol said.

"Veterans are often trained to be tough and resist what they perceive as 'handouts.' We are seeking ways to help our county veteran service officers be more accessible, build more trust and credibility and to be more effective and efficient," he continued.

"Likewise, school staff plays an important role in our kids’ education and the operation of our schools. Having the necessary bus drivers and school support staff is crucial to ensuring we don’t have to go to virtual days. Our students should be in school, in person whenever possible. That's only possible with sufficient support staff."

The Legislative Council will decide in May which subjects to assign for review by House-Senate study committees during the summer and fall.

Study committee findings often serve as the basis for proposed new laws at the General Assembly's next annual session.

Hoosiers living in Senate District 4, which includes northern Porter County and western LaPorte County, can directly give Pol feedback on these issues, or any others pending at the Statehouse, during a town hall meeting scheduled for 10-11 a.m. Saturday in the Blue Spruce meeting room at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road, Portage.

