Parents implore Valparaiso school board to issue mask mandate

VALPARAISO — Parents and students took to the podium Thursday night to implore the Valparaiso Community Schools to mandate masks, while some voiced satisfaction in letting families make their own decision.
Forty-five people signed up to speak for what became a two-hour-long public comment portion at Thursday’s board meeting. A majority of those who spoke said they favored requiring masks this year.
Before the public comment portion began, Board President Karl Cender said many of the comments may be about the district's Return to Learn plan — which includes optional masks for students. He said Superintendent Jim McCall gives him an update on positive cases and quarantines at least two times a week.
“This is something we’re taking very seriously,” he said.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard on the VCS website, there have been 41 positive cases since school started on Aug. 11. There have been 176 direct contacts, which the dashboard says can include school and household contact, but 63 of them have been exempt from quarantining.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School has had the most cases so far with 18.
Most of the speakers Thursday night were parents of students at Valpo schools. Some of them were there to thank the board for giving them the ability to choose what’s best for their family. Others were there to implore the board to do more and mandate masks.
One mother said her children don’t like wearing masks and even had COVID-19, but were fine within a week. She thanked the board for giving families the choice on wearing a mask because her children are learning and thriving.
A sophomore at Valparaiso High School spoke at the meeting because she said she has a “genuine concern” about the school community. She said she researched masks and found them to be more than 50% effective, so she asked why they are not mandated.
“I am scared, and I need you, the adults, to do something,” she said.
She begged the board to do something and told them she doesn’t care about their political views, but does care about them doing their job and protecting the students.
The student, who said she’s been part of the district since kindergarten, said she didn’t even realize there were positive cases among students until she started seeing fewer and fewer students in the hallways. Some teachers, she said, have stopped sanitizing desks because they say they don’t need to anymore.
Parent after parent mentioned the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indiana Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department that recommends universal masking in K-12 school settings.
A letter to parents from McCall dated Aug. 15 said VCS supports the Porter County Health Department’s position and encourages families to review the recommendations and make decisions that are best for their children.
Multiple parents commended the board for the way VCS handled COVID-19 last year. One speaker said she was “proud” of Valpo schools last year, but this year is “disappointed.”
One speaker started her comment by saying how upset she is that the board is in the position it is.
“The school board should not be making such public health decisions, but you are,” she said.
As a respiratory neurophysiologist, she went on to say that masks are annoying, but they do not cause harm and are the best tool we have, other than vaccinations, in this pandemic.
Earlier in the meeting, McCall said the district has been planning for the return to school this year since last school year. He said they were successful last year and will continue to be this year.
“The health and safety of our kids, their social emotional well-being and their academic success is our charge,” he said. “We are invested in our kids.”
At the end of the public comment portion, Cender thanked people for speaking and McCall did the same and commented on the civility of the commenters.