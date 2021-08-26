Parents implore Valparaiso school board to issue mask mandate

A letter to parents from McCall dated Aug. 15 said VCS supports the Porter County Health Department’s position and encourages families to review the recommendations and make decisions that are best for their children.

Multiple parents commended the board for the way VCS handled COVID-19 last year. One speaker said she was “proud” of Valpo schools last year, but this year is “disappointed.”

One speaker started her comment by saying how upset she is that the board is in the position it is.

“The school board should not be making such public health decisions, but you are,” she said.

As a respiratory neurophysiologist, she went on to say that masks are annoying, but they do not cause harm and are the best tool we have, other than vaccinations, in this pandemic.

Earlier in the meeting, McCall said the district has been planning for the return to school this year since last school year. He said they were successful last year and will continue to be this year.

“The health and safety of our kids, their social emotional well-being and their academic success is our charge,” he said. “We are invested in our kids.”