Parents may agree that in-person school is the best option, but when it comes to masks, there is a lack of consensus

That choice has been left up to parents to make for the 2021-2022 school year by multiple districts, but the option for virtual learning is not as accessible as it was last year.

Calli Puotra, a mother of two students in the MSD of Boone Township, said returning to in-person learning is "ideal," but she feels she has to pick between her children’s education and their health.

"And I will pick my kids' well being over anything," she said.

Without a virtual learning option, Puotra feels as if her choices have been taken away.

She said she doesn’t want to live in fear, but she believes strongly in letting science be her guide.

Both her 8- and 9-year-old children went to day camp this summer, but schools have more kids, and Puotra said she doesn’t see how the kids will stay socially distanced in the hallways, for example.

Her plan is to send her unvaccinated children to school wearing masks, but recognizes that without a rule in place their mask-wearing may not be as consistent. Teachers are there to teach and not monitor masks all day, she said, so she wants to be sensitive to that, but she described the situation as "hard."