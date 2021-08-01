Parents may agree that in-person school is the best option, but when it comes to masks, there is a lack of consensus

Lisa Kelly’s son will turn 12 years old on Aug. 25. She plans on taking him that day to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But before that, the first day of school for Portage Township Schools — where Kelly’s son attends — will roll around on Aug. 11.
Portage has a four-tiered return to learn plan on its district website. Although the tiers outline different precautions based on the amount of positive cases in the school community, it says masks will be optional for all levels of virus spread unless directed otherwise by state or local officials. To Kelly, this is concerning.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance Tuesday saying all students, staff and teachers in K-12 schools should wear masks regardless of vaccine status. It also recommends fully-vaccinated people wear masks again in some indoor settings where there is "substantial and high transmission" of the virus.
This reversal in earlier guidance that fully-vaccinated people are largely safe to stop wearing a mask in public, indoor settings comes as the highly transmissible delta variant is causing cases to surge again in certain areas around the country.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released updated guidance earlier this month "strongly recommending" in-person learning and vaccines for all those who are eligible. However, regardless of vaccine status, AAP also recommends that anyone age 2 and older wear a mask in school.
The AAP said it recommends masks because a significant portion of the school children aren't yet eligible for vaccines and masking has been shown to reduce spread and protect those who aren't vaccinated.
Before this guidance came out, many districts in Northwest Indiana made masks optional for students and staff this coming year. Some have said they recommend non-vaccinated students wear masks, but only a few, including School City of Hammond, School City of East Chicago and Gary Community School Corp., are requiring them.
Most of the districts in the Region have said they will follow any updated guidance or mandates from state and local health officials pertaining to masking and other safety protocols. State health officials have said they'll leave any mandate in the hands of local officials, though the State Department of Health is recommending that schools follow CDC advice.
Parents are largely in agreement that students need to return to the classroom, but when it comes to whether masks should be worn there is a lack of consensus.
With the decision to require masks or not in the hands of district leadership, parents are left to comply with that decision or find alternative education options for their children.
"We’re relying on the decisions they make to keep our kids safe," Kelly said.
Both more and fewer choices
Many districts in Northwest Indiana have already approved optional masking policies for the coming school year, including Valparaiso Community Schools, East Porter County School Corp. and Griffith Public Schools.
In May, parents showed up maskless to a board meeting for Valparaiso schools with signs saying they didn’t want their kids to be forced to wear masks at school. They wanted to be the ones to choose whether their child wore a mask.
WATCH NOW: Maskless parents protest at Valpo school board meeting, urge district to not require masks
That choice has been left up to parents to make for the 2021-2022 school year by multiple districts, but the option for virtual learning is not as accessible as it was last year.
Calli Puotra, a mother of two students in the MSD of Boone Township, said returning to in-person learning is "ideal," but she feels she has to pick between her children’s education and their health.
"And I will pick my kids' well being over anything," she said.
Without a virtual learning option, Puotra feels as if her choices have been taken away.
She said she doesn’t want to live in fear, but she believes strongly in letting science be her guide.
Both her 8- and 9-year-old children went to day camp this summer, but schools have more kids, and Puotra said she doesn’t see how the kids will stay socially distanced in the hallways, for example.
Her plan is to send her unvaccinated children to school wearing masks, but recognizes that without a rule in place their mask-wearing may not be as consistent. Teachers are there to teach and not monitor masks all day, she said, so she wants to be sensitive to that, but she described the situation as "hard."
If virtual learning were an option, she said she would choose it until her children were eligible for a vaccine. Her concerns would be less, she said, if her kids were in high school and able to be vaccinated.
To Kyle Halley, who has a 2-year-old and 7-year old in Griffith Public Schools, sending children to school for eight to nine hours a day with a mask on is "inhumane."
Griffith students will not be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year, but Halley said wearing one last year was "traumatic" for his son.
Halley said he sees how a mask could help if students are coughing and sneezing all of the time, but his child would get rashes from wearing it all day.
”If you’re afraid of this, you can send your kids to school in masks, but why torture everybody else,” he said.
One family with children in the New Prairie school district still isn’t sure what they will do next year, especially since they have one child who is not eligible for vaccination and is considered high-risk.
They have concerns over the delta variant surging, and as of Monday the district is not offering a virtual option for next year.
Most of the free, public online schools the family looked at have a wait list for next year, so they said they are left with home-schooling or spending $10,000 or more for private school.
The family wants to do what they can to keep their children safe, but are running out of time to make a decision with the first day of school scheduled for Aug. 11.
But parents who want to see required masks are not the only ones who've contemplated switching schools.
During the public comment portion of the Crown Point Community School Corp. board meeting Monday evening before an optional masking policy was approved, one mother said she was considering pulling her child from public school if masks were required.
She said she agreed with other parents who spoke before her about masks being unnecessary, and even causing health effects such as dehydration, but she was also upset by the stories her child told her about other students swearing more often because teachers weren’t able to tell who said it with masks on.
"Masking our children ... there’s going to be long term effects of it including emotional, physical and spiritual damage," she said.
Vaccinate or not?
Parents with middle and high school students are faced with the question of whether to vaccinate their children.
And for some parents, whether their child is vaccinated affects how concerned they are about masking policies.
Even though Kelly’s son will be vaccinated before the end of the school year, he won’t be fully vaccinated until the final few weeks of the first quarter.
She is glad that he will have in-person learning again, but she feels like it's a toss-up between her son’s health and education, because he doesn’t have the option to be vaccinated.
"If you’re an adult you have the choice, but my son doesn’t have the choice," she said.
She can tell her son to wear a mask and send him to school with one, but if he is one of the only kids wearing one, it won’t be as easy to keep it on.
Kelly’s daughter, who is vaccinated, plans to wear a mask because she knows her brother and other students can’t get the vaccine yet.
GlenEva Dunham, president of the Gary Teachers Union and AFT Indiana, said her union team had a meeting with Gary's administration last week.
After discussing pros and cons, they came to the conclusion that Gary schools would start the year with a mask mandate.
The district previously said the intent was to make masks optional, but Dunham said the decision to have masks felt like the best choice for everybody.
The delta variant was a factor in that choice, she said, because there are still unknowns about it. Another factor was knowing that students 12 and under can’t get vaccinated.
Although teachers and older students are eligible, Dunham said vaccination rates are not where they’d like them to be.
In the 46406 zip code, only 31% of eligible people were fully-vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to data from the state department of health. Lake County’s overall rate was a bit higher at 48%.
Dunham said any plexiglass and floor markings for social distancing will also stay in the facilities, but with class sizes of 25 or more, masks feel necessary.
While some parents count down the days, weeks or years until their child is eligible to receive a vaccine, others, such as Halley, don’t believe it is the right choice for their child at any age.
"I’m not anti-vax," he said. "I’m just anti-this-vax."
His children did receive the typical childhood vaccines like chicken pox or polio, Halley said, but eligibility age aside, they will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rather than pushing a vaccine with emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Halley said there should have been a focus on boosting children’s immune systems.
He raised concerns about any unknown long-term effects of the vaccine and said he believes the delta variant is just a scare tactic to get more people to get vaccinated.
"Why would you make your kid a science experiment?" he said.
Some districts, such as School Town of Highland, have said masks will be optional, but do recommend non-vaccinated students wear them.
Typically, the most distinction area districts have drawn between vaccinated and non-vaccinated students is in quarantine policies. Multiple districts have said that vaccinated people will not need to quarantine after exposure to someone who tests positive.
What about delta variant?
School City of Hammond, the largest school district in the Region, said students will be required to wear masks at all times at the start of the school year, citing the low Lake County vaccination rate and rise in COVID-19 variants.
The school city said it will reassess whether vaccinated students will continue to need masks after fall break in late October.
When the school board of trustees was approving the district’s return to learn plan, Superintendent Scott Miller explained that a phased approach to masking felt like the right decision, since it's the first time in over a year all Hammond students will be back in the classrooms.
Likewise, some Gary students haven’t been in the classroom for over a year, so Dunham said educators are focusing on being “nimble.” Teachers can give students breaks as needed to safely take off their masks.
Dunham said students may need a reminder here or there to put their mask on or adjust them, but she doesn’t anticipate it being an issue among elementary school students. There may be more challenges with high school students, but both elementary and high schools will have administrators available to help make sure students are following the protocols.
The situation will be assessed week to week and adjusted as needed, but Dunham said the students will be the center of attention when it comes to these policies.
Jill Yarosz has three children in the Duneland School Corp. She — a registered nurse of 21 years and a clinical nurse educator — said she wrote a letter to Superintendent Chip Pettit expressing concerns about the district’s COVID-19 plan for next year.
In June, the Duneland school board approved a four-tiered COVID-19 response plan for the 2021-2022 school year. Level one, or the green tier, includes in-person learning five days a week, optional masks and an emphasis on good hand hygiene.
There are increased mitigation strategies as the levels increase, and moving from one level to another is determined by how many cases are present in the school or community.
Whether students would need to wear a mask at the higher levels would be determined by state or local guidance, the plan says.
In her letter to the superintendent, Yarosz said she brought up the delta variant. She isn’t worried that the district said it is currently in the green tier because cases are still relatively low, but numbers are rising daily.
What is most concerning to her about the plan is the suggestion that social distancing and masking aren’t necessary, and the lack of differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated students.
She said she believes masks are less necessary for vaccinated people, unless there is a high case rate, but even though she is vaccinated, she wears a mask in the grocery store or with unvaccinated people around.
Despite her concerns, Yarosz will send her kids to school because she is happy they are returning to in-person learning, but she will have them wear masks and carry hand sanitizer, she said.
Even her child who is vaccinated will wear a mask to protect her unvaccinated siblings and classmates, Yarosz said.
She plans to keep tabs with her children’s teachers ensuring they are wearing their masks and keeping social distance.
She will continue to monitor the situation, she said, and if she is unhappy with how the school system is handling it, she will make her voice heard.
Pettit did respond to her letter, she said, acknowledging her concerns and reiterating that the district is following state and local guidance. His response also said the plan is a fluid document and will be updated as necessary, she said.