PCES restructures special education in Porter County public schools

Changes are coming for special-education teachers in Porter County as Porter County Education Services, the multi-district cooperative that handles special education across the county, undergoes a major overhaul in how staffing is managed.
PCES operates special-education and disability accommodations for seven school districts in the county. This allows districts to pool resources. At the PCES board meeting Tuesday, a group of superintendents voted to restructure the cooperative, starting in fall 2023.
Special-education teachers in all participating districts are employed, overseen and paid by PCES, and they work in buildings throughout the participating districts. Tuesday's decision means that districts will begin hiring their own special-education teachers, handling oversight and paying them out of their own budgets rather than directing the money through PCES. All teachers employed by PCES will be employed by the district they work in.
PCES says it serves about 5,000 special-education students across 55 schools. Additionally, the Special Education Learning Facility, a dedicated campus in Valparaiso, serves 22 students who have severe disabilities.
Under this plan, PCES will continue operating speech and language programs, occupational therapy, physical therapy, prekindergarten and the Special Education Learning Facility.
The change comes months after Duneland School Corp., one of the participating districts, announced that it was looking to "decentralize" its special-education program. In May, Superintendent Chip Pettit gave a presentation explaining the hope to transition away from the present model.
"We believe that students with disabilities should be educated with their nondisabled peers and in general-education settings whenever possible," he said at the time.
Pettit and DSC wanted the district to employ its own special-education teachers instead of going through PCES.
However, the review process that sparked this restructuring began before DSC made their concerns public.
There were also concerns over teacher pay. Shortly after Pettit's presentation, Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall addressed concerns over PCES during a school board meeting. At a May meeting, he acknowledged that salary discrepancy was one of the challenges facing PCES.
For the 2022-23 school year, starting PCES teachers are earning a minimum of $40,000, according to the collective bargaining agreement between PCES and the Special Education Teachers’ Association. The maximum salary for PCES teachers is $74,478.
In contrast, starting general-education teachers in Portage Township Schools, one of the participating districts, will make at least $50,000 for the 2022-23 school year, according to its collective bargaining agreement. Portage teachers can earn up to $77,900.
Another challenge facing PCES was staffing, McCall said at that May meeting.
McCall reported that 25% of the special-education staff are on emergency permits. Additionally, special-education staff perceived that PCES didn't communicate well and cited high caseloads.
After the restructuring was announced, McCall said the change "will produce an enriched team atmosphere as well as a streamlined communication channel for parents and staff.”
"We have always considered these valued professionals part of the VCS team, but we are thrilled to formally welcome them to Valparaiso Community Schools," he said.
Prom at SELF School, Valparaiso
SELF school in Valparaiso held a prom Friday for their high school and post grad age clients for ages 14-22, the first time in more than 10 years that the school has held a prom. Students participated in a grand march through the school while younger students lined the hallways to watch, followed by dancing in the school's gymnasium.
SELF School paraprofession Desi Robinson dances with student Brennan McQuillen, of Chesterton Friday in Valparaiso during the school's first prom in more than 10 years. Students participated in a grand march through the school while younger students lined the hallways to watch, followed by dancing in the school's gymnasium.
Students, parents, teachers, and others watch the grand march Friday at Special Education Learning Facilty in Valparaiso during the school's first prom in more than 10 years. Prom goers participated in a grand march through the school while younger students lined the hallways to watch, followed by dancing in the school's gymnasium.
Mindy Norfleet, a para professional at Special Education Learning Facility in Valparaiso, pins a corsage to SELF student Elli Harms shortly before a grand march for a prom Friday for their high school.
John Luke
SELF school high school teacher Sarah Nelson greets student Frank Carillo Friday as high school and post grad age clients for ages 14-22 prepare for a grand march and prom at the school.
Ron Button, of Portage, walks with his daughter Kara in a grand march Friday at SELF School in Valparaiso during a prom for their high school and post grad age clients for ages 14-22.
SELF School student Sarah Archey, center, joins other high school and post grad age clients in the gymnaisium at the school during the school's first prom in more than 10 years.
SELF School paraprofession Desi Robinson dances with student Brennan McQuillen, of Chesterton Friday in Valparaiso during the school's first prom in more than 10 years. Students participated in a grand march through the school while younger students lined the hallways to watch, followed by dancing in the school's gymnasium.
SELF School student Karen Mills joins other high school and post grad age students in the school's gymnaisium for their first prom inmore than 10 years.
Leighanna Somers, of Valparaiso, dances with her father, Gordon, during the SELF school's prom Friday. It was the first time in more than 10 years that the school has held a prom.
Elizabeth Bishop, of Chesterton, poses for prom pictures with her mother, Debbie on Friday during the prom at Special Education Learning Facility in Valparaiso.
David Mills, of Valparaiso, holds his sister Karen at Special Education Learning Facility in Valparaiso during the school's prom.
Students, parents, teachers, and others watch the grand march Friday at Special Education Learning Facilty in Valparaiso during the school's first prom in more than 10 years. Prom goers participated in a grand march through the school while younger students lined the hallways to watch, followed by dancing in the school's gymnasium.
Special Education Learning Facility students participate in a grand march Friday during the school's prom, the first time in more than 10 years that the school has held a prom.
SELF student Elli Harms, left, dances with paraprofessional Desi Robinson Friday in Valparaiso during a prom for students ages 14-22.
Mindy Norfleet, a para professional at Special Education Learning Facility in Valparaiso, pins a corsage to SELF student Elli Harms shortly before a grand march for a prom Friday for their high school.