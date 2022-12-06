PCES restructures special education in Porter County public schools

Changes are coming for special-education teachers in Porter County as Porter County Education Services, the multi-district cooperative that handles special education across the county, undergoes a major overhaul in how staffing is managed.

PCES operates special-education and disability accommodations for seven school districts in the county. This allows districts to pool resources. At the PCES board meeting Tuesday, a group of superintendents voted to restructure the cooperative, starting in fall 2023.

Special-education teachers in all participating districts are employed, overseen and paid by PCES, and they work in buildings throughout the participating districts. Tuesday's decision means that districts will begin hiring their own special-education teachers, handling oversight and paying them out of their own budgets rather than directing the money through PCES. All teachers employed by PCES will be employed by the district they work in.

PCES says it serves about 5,000 special-education students across 55 schools. Additionally, the Special Education Learning Facility, a dedicated campus in Valparaiso, serves 22 students who have severe disabilities.

Under this plan, PCES will continue operating speech and language programs, occupational therapy, physical therapy, prekindergarten and the Special Education Learning Facility.

The change comes months after Duneland School Corp., one of the participating districts, announced that it was looking to "decentralize" its special-education program. In May, Superintendent Chip Pettit gave a presentation explaining the hope to transition away from the present model.

"We believe that students with disabilities should be educated with their nondisabled peers and in general-education settings whenever possible," he said at the time.

Pettit and DSC wanted the district to employ its own special-education teachers instead of going through PCES.

However, the review process that sparked this restructuring began before DSC made their concerns public.

There were also concerns over teacher pay. Shortly after Pettit's presentation, Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall addressed concerns over PCES during a school board meeting. At a May meeting, he acknowledged that salary discrepancy was one of the challenges facing PCES.

For the 2022-23 school year, starting PCES teachers are earning a minimum of $40,000, according to the collective bargaining agreement between PCES and the Special Education Teachers’ Association. The maximum salary for PCES teachers is $74,478.

In contrast, starting general-education teachers in Portage Township Schools, one of the participating districts, will make at least $50,000 for the 2022-23 school year, according to its collective bargaining agreement. Portage teachers can earn up to $77,900.

Another challenge facing PCES was staffing, McCall said at that May meeting.

McCall reported that 25% of the special-education staff are on emergency permits. Additionally, special-education staff perceived that PCES didn't communicate well and cited high caseloads.

After the restructuring was announced, McCall said the change "will produce an enriched team atmosphere as well as a streamlined communication channel for parents and staff.”

"We have always considered these valued professionals part of the VCS team, but we are thrilled to formally welcome them to Valparaiso Community Schools," he said.