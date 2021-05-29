Persistence pays off for Valparaiso High School graduates

VALPARAISO — Persistence was a persistent theme of speakers at Valparaiso High School’s 147th commencement ceremony Saturday.
The ceremony itself was an example of that; it was postponed a day because of Friday’s inclement weather. The graduates, faculty and family braved windy, chilly weather Saturday on the football field as they listened to the speakers before diplomas were distributed to the 457 graduates.
Brett Otterbacher, who is going on to study civil engineering and run Division I track at Purdue University, told the newly minted graduates to expect to fail more than once but to get back up and try again.
“Regardless of the size of failure and where it may leave you, do not regard your failure as you being a failure,” Otterbacher said.
Find what you love to do and enjoy, he urged.
“Society often portrays failure as some great evil,” he said, but it’s just a setback. Persistence is what overcomes failure.
In elementary school, he said, he couldn’t quite figure out how to ride a bike but kept trying. In high school, he failed family, friends and teammates, he said. “I’m continuing to accept these moments, learn from them and move forward.”
“Remember the importance of failure, and never forget the importance of persistence,” Otterbacher said.
Social studies teacher Michael Walker also stressed the importance of persistence.
His wife is evidence of that. For two years in college, his future wife and little to do with him, he said. But Walker was persistent, and they eventually dated and then married.
“I almost blew it by being too energetic and talkative,” he said, but she accepted him anyway.
When he became a teacher, his first year was an urban school, and he enjoyed the experience. But then extensive layoffs hit massive numbers of first-year teachers, including him. He finally landed a teaching job in Richmond, then shifted to Valparaiso so he and his wife could be near family.
“All that traveling led me to you,” Walker told the graduates. Find and create joy where there is none, he urged. Meet each day with joy, and the hard days won’t be so bad.
Walker told the stories of several people who overcame repeated failures to become successful, including Walt Disney, Steven Spielberg and Harlan Sanders.
“Be fearless,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I think you should live life with the absence of fear.” Rather, “have courage and act in the face of fear. Never be afraid to fail.”
Take risks and go outside your comfort zone, he said, and know you’ll fail sometimes. “Fearlessness is getting back up and trying again if you do.”
Addison Janowiak, who plans to become a teacher, told her fellow graduates, “I’ve learned a lot and I’ve grown even more. We all have.”
She shared advice from her father that she has taken to heart: “Nobody knows what the heck they’re doing. We’re all just as lost as the next person.” Act with confidence, she urged. “Put simply, fake it until you make it.”
Don’t be afraid of change, either, she said. “As one of the most resilient and adaptive classes there has ever been, we took that change and made the most of it,” she said. Being able to adapt to change will serve the graduates well throughout their lives.
“Whatever you do, do it with kindness,” Janowiak said.
Four years ago, she was a freshman, a small fish in the VHS ocean, when she left cafeteria briefly and saw a girl eating her lunch alone. When Janowiak returned to the cafeteria, she approached the girl and invited her to join Janowiak at her table. They became best friends.
“Whatever you’re going through, or whatever anyone else might say, kindness is never overrated,” Janowiak said.
Walker urged the graduates to consider VHS home. “When life is tough, come find me” or another favorite faculty member for guidance, he said.
Lauren Harlan said 80% of the graduates will go on to college or trade school, 15% will join the workforce, 3% will join the military and 2% are “waiting to see where life takes you.”
“To your parents and loved ones, it seems like just yesterday you were getting ready for kindergarten, they blinked, and now you are sitting here wearing your caps and gowns,” Harlan said.
The last year has been a difficult one for the students as they navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and all it threw their way.
Brisa Acosta attended classes via Zoom over the past year, said her mother, Maria Acosta.
“It was kind of hard. She missed out on a lot,” including prom, her mother said.
Her family is eagerly celebrating her accomplishments while looking to her future. Brisa is considering becoming an oncology technician.
Samantha Burke said her niece, Libbie Lawson, had a difficult senior year with online schooling at home. Burke, a 2009 VHS grad, said she offered encouragement and mentorship to her niece.
Lawson interned with Pass the Torch for Women Foundation under her aunt’s tutelage.