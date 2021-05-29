Persistence pays off for Valparaiso High School graduates

Addison Janowiak, who plans to become a teacher, told her fellow graduates, “I’ve learned a lot and I’ve grown even more. We all have.”

She shared advice from her father that she has taken to heart: “Nobody knows what the heck they’re doing. We’re all just as lost as the next person.” Act with confidence, she urged. “Put simply, fake it until you make it.”

Don’t be afraid of change, either, she said. “As one of the most resilient and adaptive classes there has ever been, we took that change and made the most of it,” she said. Being able to adapt to change will serve the graduates well throughout their lives.

“Whatever you do, do it with kindness,” Janowiak said.

Four years ago, she was a freshman, a small fish in the VHS ocean, when she left cafeteria briefly and saw a girl eating her lunch alone. When Janowiak returned to the cafeteria, she approached the girl and invited her to join Janowiak at her table. They became best friends.

“Whatever you’re going through, or whatever anyone else might say, kindness is never overrated,” Janowiak said.

Walker urged the graduates to consider VHS home. “When life is tough, come find me” or another favorite faculty member for guidance, he said.