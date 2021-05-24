Petition calls for end to IU's COVID-19 vaccine requirement

GARY — A petition was started calling for Indiana University to reverse its decision to require COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff and faculty.
The change.org petition had nearly 3,500 signatures as of Monday afternoon. The petition's description says the goal is to reverse the decision to mandate the vaccine or to accommodate students and staff who don't want to receive the vaccine through virtual learning.
The petition description says the vaccine was intended for emergency use only and has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
"Attending in person classes is not an emergency, and this decision was made due to the desire for normalcy," it says.
Three COVID-19 vaccines on the market do have authorization for emergency use in the United States, according to the FDA website. Emergency use authorization is given when the agency determines that the known and potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks, the website says.
In an email Monday, IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said the decision to require the vaccine continues the "ongoing and successful response to and management of the pandemic on our campuses."
The decision was made carefully under extensive guidance from the Medical Response Team and other public health experts, he said.
"The primary goal at IU is to protect the health and safety of our campuses and the broader community," he said. "We are focused on that goal and are moving forward to make sure our students, faculty and staff get the vaccine to ensure our return to a mostly normal fall semester."
One donor, who is a parent of two students at IU, commented on the petition website saying she is not mandated to get the vaccine as a nurse at an IU hospital facility working directly with patients. She said her children should not be mandated to do so either.
In the news release from the university last week, it said students who do not provide proof of vaccination will see class registration canceled and access to their CrimsonCard and other IU systems, such as Canvas and email, terminated. Faculty and staff who don't comply will no longer be able to be employed by the university.
