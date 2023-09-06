Portage High School will be honoring a late classmate, while raising awareness of childhood cancer during the boys’ soccer match on Wednesday.
The boys’ soccer team will be hosting Aubrey Night: Kick Childhood Cancer at 6:30 p.m. The game will honor Aubrey Konchar, a PHS freshman who passed away in April after a battle with cancer of the adrenal glands. A donation jar will be available at the game for guests to donate to Knochar’s family.
Matthew Plawecki, a biology teacher at the high school and head coach of the boys' soccer team, had Konchar as a student in one of his biology classes. He said people gravitated to her because of her great personality, and that she had a smile that could brighten up a room.
"I'm thankful I got to know her and I think this night is really special for all of us at PHS," Plawecki said. "And really just remembering the great person that Aubrey was."
In addition, Dirk Cushing, a Marion County prosecutor taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge, will be present at the game. Cushing is cycling 638 miles this month in honor of Konchar, and is trying to raise $30,000 for childhood cancer awareness.
Cushing will speak about his efforts and shave his head as part of it. He will be joined by two children of a Portage Township Schools staff member who each had their own battles with cancer.
Fans will be encouraged to donated on Sept. 13 when Cushing's corporate sponsors will match all donations. To donate, visit greatcyclechallenge.com/riders/dirkcushing.
