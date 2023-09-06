Portage High School will be honoring a late classmate, while raising awareness of childhood cancer during the boys’ soccer match on Wednesday.

The boys’ soccer team will be hosting Aubrey Night: Kick Childhood Cancer at 6:30 p.m. The game will honor Aubrey Konchar, a PHS freshman who passed away in April after a battle with cancer of the adrenal glands. A donation jar will be available at the game for guests to donate to Knochar’s family.

Matthew Plawecki, a biology teacher at the high school and head coach of the boys' soccer team, had Konchar as a student in one of his biology classes. He said people gravitated to her because of her great personality, and that she had a smile that could brighten up a room.

"I'm thankful I got to know her and I think this night is really special for all of us at PHS," Plawecki said. "And really just remembering the great person that Aubrey was."

In addition, Dirk Cushing, a Marion County prosecutor taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge, will be present at the game. Cushing is cycling 638 miles this month in honor of Konchar, and is trying to raise $30,000 for childhood cancer awareness.

Cushing will speak about his efforts and shave his head as part of it. He will be joined by two children of a Portage Township Schools staff member who each had their own battles with cancer.

Fans will be encouraged to donated on Sept. 13 when Cushing's corporate sponsors will match all donations. To donate, visit greatcyclechallenge.com/riders/dirkcushing.

Close A T-rex from the Harvest Tyme Family Farm joins the festivities Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Members of the Crown Point Corvette Club join Monday's Lowell Labor Day Parade. The Lowell Lions Club mascot greets children Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Members of the Red Devils Pop Warner football team ride an old fire truck Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Santa greets Larry Deering and his two-year-old granddaughter Parker Kawczynski Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Eight-year-old Cosette Hawkins wave to parade units Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Twins Isabella and Randy Bauer walk hand-in-hand with the United Steelworkers Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Maggie Watson uses her earth mover to share candy Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Eight-year-old Sammy Zerillo looks to the sky for the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Uncle Sam Terry Beckrich of Lowell walks the route Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. "Sheldon Hansen," an African Sulcata tortoise, enjoys some watermelon Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Children play with "Sheldon Hansen," an African Sulcata tortoise, Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Antique cars join Monday's Lowell Labor Day Parade. Lowell Labor Day Parade The 104th annual Lowell Labor Day Parade on Monday morning had more than 120 entries including a handful of the Region's local labor unions. A T-rex from the Harvest Tyme Family Farm joins the festivities Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Members of the Crown Point Corvette Club join Monday's Lowell Labor Day Parade. The Lowell Lions Club mascot greets children Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Members of the Red Devils Pop Warner football team ride an old fire truck Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Santa greets Larry Deering and his two-year-old granddaughter Parker Kawczynski Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Eight-year-old Cosette Hawkins wave to parade units Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Twins Isabella and Randy Bauer walk hand-in-hand with the United Steelworkers Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Maggie Watson uses her earth mover to share candy Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Eight-year-old Sammy Zerillo looks to the sky for the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Uncle Sam Terry Beckrich of Lowell walks the route Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. "Sheldon Hansen," an African Sulcata tortoise, enjoys some watermelon Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Children play with "Sheldon Hansen," an African Sulcata tortoise, Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Antique cars join Monday's Lowell Labor Day Parade.