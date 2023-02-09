The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members would be appointed entirely by Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner.

Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, sponsor of Senate Bill 327, said the appointed board would oversee the transition from the state takeover of the district that began in 2017 to a potential future like that envisioned by Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, among others, where the board members would again be locally elected.

To that end, Mishler revised his proposal prior to committee approval to require that the appointed board report details on the district's finances, operations, academics and the effectiveness of the governing structure to the State Budget Committee by the end of 2026.

He said those reports will help the 2027 General Assembly decide whether there's a basis to change from an appointed Gary school board to an elected one, or a combination of elected and appointed members.

"This is a transitional period," Mishler said. "It's hard to speculate today what kind of conditions we'll have in 2026."

Under the plan, the new board would be established July 1, 2023, and initially tasked with advising the district's emergency manager.

The board would take full control, including the power to appoint a superintendent, on July 1, 2024, or a subsequent date when the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DAUB) certifies that Gary schools no longer are financially distressed.

Five of the school board members would be directly appointed by the state secretary of education. The other two also would be appointed by her but from a list of six candidates recommended by Gary's mayor, according to the legislation.

Changes to the proposal made Thursday mandate that at least two board members live in Gary, two live in either Gary or Lake County, and three can still can come from anywhere.

Board members would serve two-year terms, subject to removal at any time, for any reason, by the secretary of education. The mayor of Gary also could send new appointment recommendations to her at any time.

Melton said he appreciated Mishler's incremental steps toward an elected school board. But Melton believes that Gary residents are demanding — and deserve — an elected board as soon as possible, similar to the one he's proposed in Senate Bill 436.

The Gary senator, who is a candidate for Gary mayor, said he will continue advocating for an elected school board as the legislation moves through the House and Senate over the next 2½ months.

Gary schools were taken over by the state six years ago and its prior elected school board dissolved after it spent $21.5 million more than the district took in, racked up $103 million in debt, frequently struggled to make payroll, stiffed vendors, routinely failed to remit tax payments withheld from employee paychecks to the IRS, and fell $3 million behind on paying employee health insurance premiums.

After relentless cost-cutting and right-sizing by a state-appointed emergency manager, along with the extra financial resources obtained through a successful voter referendum in 2020, Gary schools have a $1.3 million annual operating surplus and paid off all but $66 million in debt, and the district has a five-year financial plan in place to maintain solvency and stability.

