Perhaps a future Purdue student, Beau Bitiun, 2, meets "Leo" at Purdue University Northwest's welcome rally Thursday.
Noah Brown, left, talks to visitors about 3-D printing at Purdue University Northwest's welcome rally Thursday.
Mechanical engineering student Zachary Holmes chats with fellow student Rebecca Johnson about this all-terrain human powered vehicle at Purdue University Northwest's welcome rally Thursday. The vehicle has been entered in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge.
Brooke Hewson takes a photo of "Leo" and student Jaziyah Lloyd at Purdue University Northwest's welcome rally Thursday.
Shamsudeen Ahmadu, left, learns about a hydraulic powered bike from Sam Torres, center, and Enoc Guitierrez at Purdue University Northwest's welcome rally Thursday.
HAMMOND — The extremely high temperature didn’t stop thousands of Purdue University Northwest students from getting food, swag and information at the annual Welcome Rally on the Hammond campus.
About 1,500 students crowded inside the Student Union Library Building for free food, swag and to learn more about what the university has to offer while getting to socialize with their peers and professors.
The rally is considered one of the largest campus traditions and is typically held outdoors. However, due to the extreme heat, the event was moved indoors for the first time in 10 years, according to Brooke Hewson, assistant director for engagement and belonging at PNW.
While Hewson said it wasn’t ideal for the event to be held indoors, it didn’t put a damper on the attendance or energy of the rally.
"The energy is great,” Hewson said. “It’s great to see all of our PNW students connecting and engaging with all of their classmates and different staff and faculty members.”
Approximately 125 tables were stationed inside and outside of the building with information on student-led organizations, university services and the academic department.
“We’ve really just taken over the building,” Hewson said.
Angelica Marquez, a junior, was at the table for Pi Sigma Alpha, an honors society of political science students. She said the rally was a cool event for students to connect with each another and learn more about student organizations they weren’t aware of.
“The energy is here,” Marquez said.
Savva Vervtskii and Dylan Smith, two PNW freshmen students, were enjoying the free food, but also the information they were getting about what the school had to offer.
“First week and it’s really interesting to see what’s going on around in the whole university,” Vervtskii said.
Smith said he enjoyed meeting new people, saying it was one of his favorite things.
