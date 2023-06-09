HAMMOND — A first responder and two industry leaders are members of the second annual Purdue University Northwest Alumni Hall of Fame class.

PNW’s 2023 honorees are Robert Johnson III, Stewart “Stu” McMillan and Alfredo “Al” Sori.

“Each of our 2023 honorees have been innovators and leaders in their industries. They have also remained loyally connected to their alma mater by mentoring and supporting our students,” said PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon.

PNW’s Alumni Hall of Fame honors graduates who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their communities and who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.

Johnson is president and CEO of Cimcor, Inc. in Merrillville. Cimcor develops information technology security software to help companies meet compliance and regulatory requirements as well as protect valuable information and ensure system uptime.

A Dyer resident, Johnson recalled his professors “took time to help me, see me, believe in me and challenge me.”

Johnson earned his associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees from PNW and serves as a member of the Board of Advisors for PNW’s department of Computer Information Technology and Graphics in the College of Technology.

It’s been a long journey, Johnson said, but his work has afforded him the “opportunity to follow my passion and make Northwest Indiana a better place to live, be healthy, work and play.”

Saying he has received plenty of support along the way, Johnson noted, “’To stand here tonight, I have an overwhelming sense of humility.”

While building a company and being an inventor, Johnson has learned the real key is “building great families, building up others.”

McMillan is the founder of the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation in Valparaiso. The MAAC Foundation, named to honor McMillan’s father, Clyde “Mack” McMillan, is a multi-purpose campus that provides training opportunities to first responders in Northwest Indiana.

Noting that Purdue has enabled him to “live the American dream,” McMillan credited the unnamed people who saw the value of regional campuses, such as Hammond and Westville.

“They put this campus here,” McMillan, a Valparaiso resident, said, “so I can be successful.”

He earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary engineering in 1977 from PNW. McMillan’s support has helped PNW upgrade facilities and student workspace, including the PNW Design Studio on the Hammond campus.

Sori retired after a distinguished career from Kiewit Corp., one of North America’s largest construction and engineering organizations. He most recently served as division manager of Kiewit subsidiary Mass Electric Transportation, where he oversaw transit electrical, communication, traction power, security, ITS, roadway lighting projects and high-speed rail pursuits across North America.

Sori earned both an associate’s degree in civil engineering technology and a bachelor’s degree in construction management in 1989 from PNW.

Sori thanked several people, including his parents, who fled Cuba for a better life for themselves and their five children.

“I’ve had a blessed career,” said Sori, a Dallas resident, who made 22 career moves and took every opportunity to grow.

“I am truly honored” to be inducted, said Sori, who hopes to become more involved with PNW.

The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame is located on the first floor of the Student Union & Library building. Keon called the hall one of his priorities, to identify and recognize graduates who have done something spectacular; to inspire current students; and to share alumni accomplishments with the community.

Katie Holderby, director of Alumni Engagement at PNW, reported on other school successes, including the annual PNW Day of Giving April 26. The 24-hour effort provided $2.8 million from 1,895 gifts.

As to the induction ceremony, Holderby said, “The honorees exemplify leadership, innovation and giving back to their respective communities and institutions. The students, faculty and staff of PNW appreciate our alumni and their support as they continue to excel in their fields and support our students and institution to succeed as well.”