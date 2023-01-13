PNW celebrates MLK day with candid conversations, speech from prolific writer, volunteer service

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Thursday at its Hammond and Westville campuses, ahead of the national holiday Monday.

The event kicked off with a series of conversations — one about voter suppression and another about racial inequality in Northwest Indiana — by students, faculty, staff and members of the community meant to provoke reflection about many of the issues that King stood for.

In Hammond, the voter-suppression discussion was led by Barbara Bolling-Williams, president of the NAACP’s Indiana State Conference and a member of the NAACP national board of directors; Yesenia Rosales-Avalos, PNW's associate director for student success and retention; and David Bolton, PNW student president and president of the PNW Black Student Union.

Highlights from that conversation included discussion about a lawsuit seeking to stop the state from shutting down early-voting locations in predominately Black area of Northwest Indiana; how a multiracial coalition of voters came together to elect President Barack Obama in 2008; and how police violence against Black communities in Chicago spurred voters to seek change at city hall.

"The notion of voter suppression seems to have a long history in the formation of what's known as the United States," said Maceo Rainey, PNW's director of TRIO and a participant in the discussion. Rainey pointed out that many of the voting-freedom laws in this country came because "after the Civil War, the African American population needed shelter, mostly from the Klu Klux Klan and other white supremacists that made life miserable in the South."

The other discussion in Hammond, on racial inequality, was led by Danny Lackey, who serves on the board of directors for the Urban League of Northwest Indiana, and PNW students Deana Boozer and Kelia Malone. Highlights from that conversation included discussion about how Northwest Indiana is diverse but still segregated; differences in educational resources between different areas of the Region; and imagining a more racially equitable society.

Student Theodore Mantis opened up about the discrimination he's faced as a Mexican American before talking about how he eventually came to cherish his heritage and how we as a society should celebrate our respective heritages.

"For a long time, I had the idea that for me, I should be ashamed of who I am," he said. "We should be able to celebrate, every day, our differences."

After the discussions, the audience heard a keynote speech from Carol Anderson, a notable African American studies professor at Emory University and the author of multiple books, including "One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy" and "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide."

Her speech, which was given over online video chat, was about "the right to vote," which she pointed out was "one of the key pillars for Reverend Martin Luther King's struggle."

Anderson began with the story of Maceo Snipes, a Black military veteran in Georgia, who in 1946 was determined to vote in Jim Crow Georgia.

"There was a gubernatorial election going on where one of the men running for office had made it clear that he did not want Black folks voting," she said. "Maceo Snipes, though, was like 'I fought in World War II. I fought fascists. I fought for democracy. I'm going to get some of that democracy for myself.'"

Anderson explained how Snipes went to vote but saw a sign that said "The first negro that votes, that'll be the last thing he ever does."

He successfully voted and everything seemed fine. Until a few days later, when a group of white men arrived at his door with guns and shot him.

"It took him days to die," she said. "But the message was clear: You vote, you die."

Still, his vote counted, but he was the only Black person to vote in the county that year.

Anderson told a series of other stories that culminated in the present day, when voter suppression is still occurring.

One of several examples she gave of modern-day voter suppression took place in Indiana during the 2008 presidential election; the red state flipped blue and voted for Obama.

"You have the Legislature saying 'How did this happen? Lord, how did this happen?' It happened, they figured out, because Black folks came out in droves during the early-voting period in order to elect Barack Obama."

She explained that the Legislature created a law that said counties with more than 325,000 residents can only have one early-voting site unless you have a unanimous vote by a bipartisan board; counties that have fewer can have more early-voting sites.

"There are only three counties in Indiana that have more than 325,000 people: Lake County, with Gary, Indiana; Allen County, with Fort Wayne; and Marion County, Indianapolis," she said. "Almost 70% of the state's Black population are in those three counties."

In Marion County, early voting went down by 27%.

Using that and other examples, Anderson said voter suppression still targets ethnic minorities, the poor and other marginalized communities.

PNW will wrap up its Martin Luther King Day celebrations Monday with a day of volunteer service.