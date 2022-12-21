PNW faculty vote intensifies calls for Keon's resignation

HAMMOND — Amid growing controversy over Chancellor Thomas Keon's impression of a make-believe Asian language, a majority of the faculty at Purdue University Northwest is asking for a change in leadership.

In a poll held by the PNW Faculty Senate this week, 135 faculty members, or 87% of respondents, voted no confidence in the chancellor. Of the university's 238 tenured, tenure-track and clinical faculty, 155 members responded to the poll.

Keon's controversial joke came Dec. 10 during the university's graduation ceremony. During that morning's ceremony, Keon did a cartoonish impression of Asian languages in response to James Dedelow, the keynote speaker who joked in his speech about creating a made up language. Keon called his own remark the "Asian version" of Dedelow's gag.

Faculty Senate Chairman Thomas Roach, an associate professor of communication at PNW, said the results of this vote give Keon a clear mandate: he needs to resign.

"No university faculty should be represented by somebody that they don't accept," Roach said. "I think what he did speaks for itself, and I think the faculty vote speaks for itself."

Roach said he expects Keon to respect the results and step down voluntarily.

"I can't imagine anyone wanting to stay in that position, knowing they don't have the support of their faculty," he said.

For the past week and a half, video of Keon's remark has been circulating online and in the news media. It's been met with intense backlash.

"Honestly, I don’t know what is more hurtful. The fact that Chancellor Keon thought his joke was funny, or that many in the audience laughed," U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, vice chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said in a press release. "His racist imitation no doubt caused pain to the student body and faculty at Purdue University Northwest and so many more."

A petition on Change.org calling for Keon's resignation had gathered over 6,500 signatures by Wednesday.

"It took me hours after seeing the headline to even click on the embedded video because I knew what was coming," CNN host Amara Walker, a Korean American, said on the air in response to the clip. "And even just listening to that clip, I cringe hearing that. And I think it's because it thrusts me back to the days when I was in fifth grade and grade school and having boys or girls just come after me and tease me so cruelly in that similar way, mocking the way the Asian language sounds to them."

Keon ultimately issued a formal apology Dec. 14 in which he stated, "I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger."

Tim Doty, spokesman for the Purdue University system, told The Times in an email that the Purdue Board of Trustees had accepted Keon's apology, but he did not respond to specific questions about whether the board would take any action on the matter.

"Our Board of Trustees, which oversees the entire Purdue system, including our regional campuses of Purdue Fort Wayne and Purdue Northwest, when made aware of the insensitive and unacceptable remarks made by Chancellor Keon at a Dec. 10 commencement ceremony, asked for an immediate apology," Doty wrote. "Chancellor Keon has provided that apology and his plan to ensure this does not happen again. ... As the university and its leaders have stated many times over, Boilermakers must hold themselves to a high standard that begins with civility and respect for all. We will continue to uphold those values and expect members of our community to do so as well."

Still, the Faculty Senate and the PNW Chapter of the American Association of University Professors called for Keon's resignation over the weekend, and when he didn't resign, the senate held this vote.

Keon has been chancellor of PNW, a branch of the Purdue University system, since 2016, when it was formed through the merger of Purdue University Calumet in Hammond and Purdue University North Central in Westville. From 2011 until the merger, he served as chancellor of Purdue University Calumet. PNW serves nearly 9,000 students.

