PNW grads 'champions' over pandemic

HAMMOND — “Today you are all champions,” guest speaker Stewart McMillan told the morning commencement class for Purdue University Northwest.
Chairman emeritus of Valparaiso-based Task Force Tips Inc., McMillan addressed the 2021 commencements for PNW’s Hammond and Westville campuses held outdoors Saturday near the Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
It was PNW's first in-person graduation since December 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation and forced virtual commencements last year.
“We are excited to return to in-person commencement ceremonies to allow our graduates to share this important experience safely with family and friends,” PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said.
“Graduation marks the determination of PNW students in persisting to earn their degrees, and the class of '21 has demonstrated great flexibility and innovation to achieve this milestone.”
Exercises were divided into two ceremonies. The morning program featured the Colleges of Nursing, Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences. The afternoon program involved the Colleges of Business, Engineering and Sciences, and Technology.
Danielle Biancardi, of Crown Point, who earned a nursing degree, said the biggest challenge was “not getting to see others in class. In nursing we rely a lot on teamwork. That led to a lot of Zoom meetings and keeping in contact and studying over the phone, like we are used to.”
Juaquin Maro, of East Chicago, a mechanical engineering technology major, had to deal with online classes.
“I like to be face-to-face,” said Maro, who completed his studies in six years.
“It feels great today,” Maro said. “I can’t find the words to describe it.”
Advancing from an associate's degree to a baccalaureate in nursing, Lauren Konczal, of Tinley Park, regretted not performing community service as part of the curriculum.
“Today is definitely a relief,” Konczal said. “I’m glad we get to walk that stage.”
Classmate Esther Chisani, of South Bend, echoed those same woes. “It was hard, but we did it,” she said. “Today feels really good.”
A total of 1,082 candidates were eligible to receive degrees. This included one doctorate candidate, 141 graduate degree recipients and 940 students receiving undergraduate degrees.
Some 312 candidates were expected to attend the morning commencement, with another 381 at the afternoon program.
Kalina Ziemlo, of DeMotte received a degree in elementary education, with a special-needs license. Many of her students had to be self-quarantined, which made it more difficult to make the curriculum accessible to those students.
Classmate and fellow future teacher Jacob Price, of Hammond, added that, due to social distancing, “working in small groups was very challenging.”
Price said the pandemic taught him valuable lessons.
“Keep a positive mindset and look for different ways to do things, especially during these days,” he said. “If I ever need to go outside the box, this has been a great way to improve my skills.”
Alexis Carrizales, of Munster, earned a master’s degree in communications and media studies. The first member of her family to earn post-graduate honors, she said, “I was raised by a single mom, so getting a master’s degree is a big deal.”
Carrizales added that graduating is “really satisfying and gratifying. It takes a moment to realize where you’re at.”
Adding that her mother was the first member of the family to earn a double college degree, Carrizales said, “She took it a step further, and she definitely encouraged me.”
Natalie Nondorf, of Portage, studied social work. For her, the biggest challenge was “trying to get myself energized. I just wanted to get it done.”
Nondorf said her main focus was “getting kids involved and academically motivated.”
Lucinda Appelman, of Portage, majored in psychology while also running track and cross-country for the PNW Pride. Her course of study was completely online, making it more of a challenge.
“I’m more of a visual person, so I need face-to-face interaction,” she said.
Working with autistic children, Appelman noted, “I feel very good and I’m ready to start full time.”
For some candidates, graduation was truly a family affair. Amy Nelson, of Lowell, put these four words on her mortarboard: “Mom, Grad, Nurse, Wife.”
She added “teacher” to that list, as the 30-year-old mother of two had to instruct her 8-year-old while all were home.
“My husband helped, but we worked to keep everything together,” Nelson said.
Kelly Read, of Dyer, a history major, said student teaching with e-learning was not easy.
The mother of four, including one set of twins, Read said, “My children helped me and inspired me. There were a lot of times we worked together, and that gave me a lot of organization and support.”
Paul Doan, 56, of Plainfield, Illinois, is going from hospital administration to a nursing degree.
“It was tough during the pandemic,” said Doan, the married father of two, “but it’s not a choice. It’s a job.”
McMillan encouraged graduates to act with integrity, seek and be mentors, and remain humble at work and in life.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories during the past week.
For the second time in the last few weeks, a local locale has been featured in a major Hollywood movie.
Just a few weeks after Gary was a setting in the new "Mortal Kombat" movie, Netflix's "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" featured a billboard from Redamak's.
The boat that capsized May 1 with four aboard was found Friday night east of Chicago in the Illinois side of Lake Michigan.
A new era of gaming, dining and entertainment in Northwest Indiana begins at 5 p.m. Friday when officials press "play" and open the doors of the Hard Rock Casino to the public for the first time.
Two people were shot over the weekend in separate, unrelated robberies, police said.
Generations of Region residents have been born, died, been treated and worked at Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital, the nine-story medical facility that long has loomed large over downtown Hammond. For many people the announcement of its downsizing was personal.
Joe Bova was mortally wounded when his truck exploded in his driveway with him inside, causing a fierce blast so powerful it reportedly sent him nearly 50 feet away from the vehicle.
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead early Monday in the driveway of an auto repair shop, an official said.
A motorcyclist accused of leading police on a chase Friday after he was caught speeding over three times the posted speed limit told officers he fled because he didn't have a license, Lowell Police Chief James Woestman said.
The truck collided with the bridge as the roadway narrows to a single lane, police said.
"There was no sexual misconduct," Elijah Fleming said at one point during this initial hearing before being advised by a defense attorney to exercise his right to remain silent.
"This man is a danger to children," the mother said while crying.
Cleveland-Cliffs signs go up at steel mill in 'new day' after new steelmaker hires more than 710 more workers
Cleveland-Cliffs has hired more than 710 steelworkers at former ArcelorMittal mills since it took over after the acquisition, Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco C. Goncalves said.
GARY — Lake County prosecutors dropped charges last week against a man who wound up in jail last year after taking a video, which later went v…
"When asked why he was leaving his residence just to drive back, the driver stated, 'I don't know, it's stupid,'" according to the incident report.
The Lansing Police Department and the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at 708-895-7150.
"I then observed the driver make it to the south side of the river bank into Jasper County and kept eyes on him until he disappeared into the wood line and brush," police said.
The driver told police he was on his way home but couldn't recall much of what happened in the crash.
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday requiring Hoosiers to be actively searching for work as a condition of receiving unemployment benefits, starting June 1.
The man fled, running in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon.
Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Nevaeh I. Thomas-Moore, of Harvey, Illinois, who faces several criminal charges.
Library Rotary Garden, the city’s newest park, was popular even before it opened to the public.
"When Valparaiso does well, I think the Region does well too," said Beth Shrader, Valparaiso director of planning and transit.
Police say a Valparaiso man was 20 and 21 years old while pretending to be a teenage girl when messaging minors for photographs and arranging to meet up with one for sex.
The defendant alleged admitted to having sexual conduct with a cellmate, but claimed it was consensual, according to court records.
An auction for Southlake Mall, the Region's largest enclosed shopping mall, has been delayed.
The driver of the Ford then rolled down the window and sprayed the Jeep with gunfire, striking it several times.
The single-family homes will range from 1,800 to 2,800 square feet and the cottage homes will range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet, said Todd Kleven, land planning and entitlement manager with Lennar.
Police searched the area of the 400 block of East 61st Avenue to 60th Drive, in the Regency Park Towne Homes area.
"(This home) says that you can be whatever you want to be, and you can be as successful as you want to be, if you can imagine yourself doing that," said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish told the accused, Brett Steel, that if he does bond out of jail, he will be placed on pretrial supervision.