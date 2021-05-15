 Skip to main content
PNW grads 'champions' over pandemic
COMMENCEMENTS

PNW grads 'champions' over pandemic

HAMMOND — “Today you are all champions,” guest speaker Stewart McMillan told the morning commencement class for Purdue University Northwest.

Chairman emeritus of Valparaiso-based Task Force Tips Inc., McMillan addressed the 2021 commencements for PNW’s Hammond and Westville campuses held outdoors Saturday near the Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.

It was PNW's first in-person graduation since December 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation and forced virtual commencements last year.

“We are excited to return to in-person commencement ceremonies to allow our graduates to share this important experience safely with family and friends,” PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said.

“Graduation marks the determination of PNW students in persisting to earn their degrees, and the class of '21 has demonstrated great flexibility and innovation to achieve this milestone.”

Exercises were divided into two ceremonies. The morning program featured the Colleges of Nursing, Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences. The afternoon program involved the Colleges of Business, Engineering and Sciences, and Technology.

Danielle Biancardi, of Crown Point, who earned a nursing degree, said the biggest challenge was “not getting to see others in class. In nursing we rely a lot on teamwork. That led to a lot of Zoom meetings and keeping in contact and studying over the phone, like we are used to.”

Juaquin Maro, of East Chicago, a mechanical engineering technology major, had to deal with online classes.

“I like to be face-to-face,” said Maro, who completed his studies in six years.

“It feels great today,” Maro said. “I can’t find the words to describe it.”

Advancing from an associate's degree to a baccalaureate in nursing, Lauren Konczal, of Tinley Park, regretted not performing community service as part of the curriculum.

“Today is definitely a relief,” Konczal said. “I’m glad we get to walk that stage.”

Classmate Esther Chisani, of South Bend, echoed those same woes. “It was hard, but we did it,” she said. “Today feels really good.”

A total of 1,082 candidates were eligible to receive degrees. This included one doctorate candidate, 141 graduate degree recipients and 940 students receiving undergraduate degrees.

Some 312 candidates were expected to attend the morning commencement, with another 381 at the afternoon program.

Kalina Ziemlo, of DeMotte received a degree in elementary education, with a special-needs license. Many of her students had to be self-quarantined, which made it more difficult to make the curriculum accessible to those students.

Classmate and fellow future teacher Jacob Price, of Hammond, added that, due to social distancing, “working in small groups was very challenging.”

Price said the pandemic taught him valuable lessons.

“Keep a positive mindset and look for different ways to do things, especially during these days,” he said. “If I ever need to go outside the box, this has been a great way to improve my skills.”

Alexis Carrizales, of Munster, earned a master’s degree in communications and media studies. The first member of her family to earn post-graduate honors, she said, “I was raised by a single mom, so getting a master’s degree is a big deal.”

Carrizales added that graduating is “really satisfying and gratifying. It takes a moment to realize where you’re at.”

Adding that her mother was the first member of the family to earn a double college degree, Carrizales said, “She took it a step further, and she definitely encouraged me.”

Natalie Nondorf, of Portage, studied social work. For her, the biggest challenge was “trying to get myself energized. I just wanted to get it done.”

Nondorf said her main focus was “getting kids involved and academically motivated.”

Lucinda Appelman, of Portage, majored in psychology while also running track and cross-country for the PNW Pride. Her course of study was completely online, making it more of a challenge.

“I’m more of a visual person, so I need face-to-face interaction,” she said.

Working with autistic children, Appelman noted, “I feel very good and I’m ready to start full time.”

For some candidates, graduation was truly a family affair. Amy Nelson, of Lowell, put these four words on her mortarboard: “Mom, Grad, Nurse, Wife.”

She added “teacher” to that list, as the 30-year-old mother of two had to instruct her 8-year-old while all were home.

“My husband helped, but we worked to keep everything together,” Nelson said.

Kelly Read, of Dyer, a history major, said student teaching with e-learning was not easy.

The mother of four, including one set of twins, Read said, “My children helped me and inspired me. There were a lot of times we worked together, and that gave me a lot of organization and support.”

Paul Doan, 56, of Plainfield, Illinois, is going from hospital administration to a nursing degree.

“It was tough during the pandemic,” said Doan, the married father of two, “but it’s not a choice. It’s a job.”

McMillan encouraged graduates to act with integrity, seek and be mentors, and remain humble at work and in life.

