PNW Honors College helps build house for former student

HAMMOND — Honors College students at Purdue University Northwest built walls as part of construction of a new home for a former PNW student.

Khalia Williams, a former PNW nursing student, will be receiving a home from Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. Williams took time off from school toward the end of her pregnancy, and now that her daughter is 1, she is hoping to return and finish her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

The proceeds to help build the walls came from the annual Honors College 5K on April 2, during which students and faculty raised $5,000. There were 330 walkers.

This was the second year of the 5K. Last year, the 5K supported students helping other students. This year, the theme was “Students Building a Better Community.”

“With the money that we raised, we purchased the lumber for a wall-build for Khalia’s home,” Debbie Bachmann, administrator of honors student leadership and programming, said.

Following the purchase, the Honors College was able to build the walls on campus April 29. Participants built 15 walls in total, with some being interior and others exterior. It was estimated that the full house will be completed in eight months.

There were about 60 students who participated, along with faculty and members of Habitat for Humanity who helped them learn how to build.

Students from the construction club and construction management program cut the lumber for the Honors College, allowing the Honors College to get right into assembly.

When students were done building, they were able to use write messages on the wall frames to Williams and her family.

The Honors College plans to do a ribbon-cutting with Habitat for Humanity when the actual house is built.

“They could go around and leave some kind of wish or blessing on the lumber. Going around and reading those was touching and heartwarming as well. To think that all these people were wishing Khalia and her family the best, it was great to read all the comments,” said Jonathan Swartz, dean of the Honors College.

Messages included “God Bless this Home” and notes of happiness for the future.

Joshua Phillips, an Honors College student, said he wrote “this house is built different.” He enjoyed the experience.

“Actually holding the hammer and nailing nails in for a few hours of the day, it was definitely a cool experience and humbling to know you are doing something for someone else,” Phillips said.

In addition to the students, Khalia Williams participated as well, along with her family.

Phillips has known Williams since high school. He said it was great to catch up and help an old friend.

According to Bachmann, they plan to continue the partnership with Habitat for Humanity and do more.

“It was rewarding for everyone who was involved with it,” Bachmann said.

This event was part of the Honors College's philanthropic mission. The college does several community service activities, with 72 service events in the 2021-22 school year.

