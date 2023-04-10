Purdue University Northwest recently honored students, faculty and staff members for exemplary accomplishments. Awards were presented during PNW’s seventh annual Founders Day celebration, hosted on the Westville campus.

Founders Day celebrates the anniversary of the university’s founding and its mission as a metropolitan university. A new set of nominees is selected each year who have advanced PNW’s mission through academics, scholarship and service to the campus community and Northwest Indiana.

Outstanding Faculty Awards

Afshin Zahraee, assistant professor of construction engineering and management technology — Teaching.

John Durocher, Nils K. Nelson associate professor of integrative human health — Scholarship.

David Feikes, professor of mathematics, and Kim Scipes, professor emeritus of sociology — Engagement.

Outstanding Administrative Leadership Award

Joy Colwell, director of graduate studies.

Matthew Wells, associate vice chancellor for external engagement and development.

Julie Wiejak, executive director of undergraduate admissions.

Outstanding Management & Administrative Professional Award

Matt Dudzik, assistant athletics director for facilities and recreational sports.

Steven Taylor, grounds and landscape manager.

Outstanding Clerical Staff Award

Susan Delatorre, administrative assistant, Department of Chemistry and Physics.

JoEllen Sanders, administrative assistant, Department of Psychology.

Outstanding Service Staff Award

Eric Popa, lead groundskeeper.

Jeffrey Williams, service worker.

Outstanding Undergraduate Student

Lizzy Campuzano, fourth-year psychology major.

Outstanding Graduate Student

Kayla Vasilko, master of communication candidate.

Additional honors

Shontrai Irving, clinical associate professor of business law, was selected for the Purdue University Dreamer award. It is given to an individual or organization in the Purdue system for furthering the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of service and commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Four women were chosen for the Purdue Title IX Distinguished Service award, which is given to individuals in the Purdue system for their service and contributions to the advancement of gender equality in higher education:

Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of institutional advancement, chief of staff, professor of communication and chairwoman of PNW’s Intercollegiate Athletics Advisory Committee.

Stacie Reardon, student affairs specialist.

Oriana White, MBA ’22, BA ’20.

Julie Wiejak, executive director of undergraduate admissions.