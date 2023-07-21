HAMMOND — Inside a classroom in the bioscience building at Purdue University Northwest, a group of medical students are huddled around two hexagon tables. At one of the tables is the instructor of this learning session, Ernest Talarico, wearing lavender gray medical scrubs.

Talarico is leading the group in a case scenario where a couple is dealing with infertility issues. He’s asking the students questions based on the information provided, the students shuffle through their notes and scroll through their PowerPoints to look for the answers. They answer the questions, with Talarico filling in any information they may have missed. If they're struggling with a question or topic, he asks a student to write it down on the whiteboard with a list of "learning issues" the students will have to research after this session.

Talarico is a professor of anatomy and physiology at PNW. He is leading the group of students in a problem-based learning session, where medical students are gradually presented with information in a clinical case. The process is meant to simulate the way an actual doctor gets information and data from a patient in real life. According to Talarico, it allows the students to use their basic science and clinical knowledge to apply it in a real-life clinical scenario.

The class is a cohort of international medical students and graduated physicians that arrived in early July. Nearly all of them are from Vietnam, up until last week, they were also joined by students from the Czech Republic. The medical students are either in their fourth or fifth year of school. In Vietnam, medical school is a six-year-long process. The students are either from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City or Tan Tao University, where Talarico serves as a faculty advisor.

The graduated physicians are recent international medical students that are residing in the U.S. as they are seeking to be accepted in a residency program. Luke Lawrence John is one of those graduated physicians. He's originally from Malaysia and currently resides in Minnesota as he's looking to be accepted in a residency program in either internal or family medicine. Lawrence John describes PBL learning as kind of a maze.

"It's a very active form of learning where we're not reading from a textbook and about particular diseases, rather we are looking at a problem that we're trying to solve," Lawrence John said.

Typically, PBL cases last around three sessions, with each session lasting two hours. However, Talarico says he makes these sessions three hours long so the students have an opportunity to practice their English.

In addition, the students are conducting clinical rotations at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. In these rotations, they are moving between different medical disciplines and seeing patients under the supervision of an attending physician. This is the first year PNW has hosted a summer program for international medical students. However, Talarico has had prior experience, when he taught a summer cadaver program when he was previously at Indiana University Northwest.

On Friday, the students presented in-depth research they did outside of the sessions on a medical condition or topic of their choosing. Some of them will be returning home at the end of the month, while the rest will be staying a few more weeks to continue their medical rotations.

Talarico hopes these students take what they've learned in the past weeks to help improve the care of patients and improve the education of future doctors in their home countries.

"Exposure, experiences and educating is where it's at and that's how people are going to have better treatment and better medical outcomes," Talarico said.

Mai Hoang, one of the students who will be returning to Vietnam, says she will take back all that Talraico has taught them. "And I hope that I can be a better student, and I can graduate and become a great doctor," Hoang said.

