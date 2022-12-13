 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PNW names new College of Business dean

Rachel Clapp-Smith

HAMMOND — Rachel Clapp-Smith has been named dean of Purdue University Northwest's College of Business, the university announced Tuesday.

"I could not be more excited about the meaningful work my College of Business colleagues and I have ahead of us," Clapp-Smith said. "We believe in ‘Business for Good’ — the positive effects our programs have in preparing our students to make a difference in their businesses and communities. I am humbled and grateful to have the opportunity to work with an amazing group of students, faculty, staff and community partners in the coming years."

Class-Smith has served as the interim dean since February, but is now being given the title permanently, effective Jan. 3. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history and German from Bowdoin College in Maine, an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona and a doctorate degree in organizational behavior and leadership from the University of Nebraska. She then launched a career in leadership development consulting, coaching and facilitation in the U.S. and Europe.

Clapp-Smith is now a professor of leadership and an academic director of the Leadership Institute at PNW. She's previously served as the university's associate vice chancellor of academic affairs with a focus on student success and retention as well as faculty development. In March 2022, she was the recipient of PNW's outstanding administrative leader award.

