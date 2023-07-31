HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest has announced Kwangsoo Park as the new associate dean and director of the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.
Park previously served as head of the apparel, merchandising, interior design and hospitality management department at North Dakota State University. Before serving at NDSU, he was the coordinator for the tourism and hospitality management program at Black Hills State University in South Dakota.
In addition, Park has nine years of professional experience in hospitality, tourism and event management in South Korea and the U.S. He also serves as president of the Korea-American Hospitality and Tourism Educators Association.
"Dr. Park brings a strong track record of building community and enhancing quality program," said Rachel Clapp-Smith, the dean of PNW College of Business, in a press release.
10-mile stretch of Interstate 65 closed for six hours due to semi rollover, ISP says
Crown Point man dead after Saturday morning crash, police say
Miner-Dunn and Schoop's featured on NBC Chicago's Food Guy
Former Crown Point teacher sentenced for sexual relationship with student
Pierogi Fest off to steamy start
1 dead after shooting in Hammond
Jerry Davich: Costco worker gives out free samples of joyful songs, smiles
New hotel adds to Crown Point's growing business district
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall
Woman's death ruled a homicide by Lake County Coroner's Office
Armed, intoxicated motorcyclist leads Portage police on a 100-mph chase, report says
Region woman guilty of murdering, dismembering husband, forcing kids to help, prosecutor says
Man arrested in wake of Portage bank robbery; department cooperation, technology credited
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lighthouse Place Premium outlet shop, Fat Boys Creamery, Life's Cafe, Cut Up & Dye Hair Studio and 717 Dream Vision Events open; Vito's Italian Ice relocates
Schererville postpones corn roast because of hot weather
Park said he was humbled and honored to take over as leader of the program. "I am incredibly excited about the journey ahead and the opportunity to broaden my capacity even further," he said.
Park will officially start his role on Aug. 1.
PHOTOS: Beehives at PNW
Thousands of bees do what bees do in a wax comb in one of the three hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hannah Ingraham (from left), John Bachmann and Nicky Jones check on one of the three beehives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A camera keeps watch on the thousands of bees around the hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A sign on a door leading to the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest warns of bees.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Thousands of bees cling to a frame from one of three hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicky Jones shows a drone from one of the hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bees from the hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicky Jones and Hannah Ingraham examine a frame from a hive that houses thousands of bees on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Nicky Jones examines a frame from a hive that houses thousands of bees on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Thousands of bees are shown on a frame from one of the three hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Bees swarm around the hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Thousands of bees do what bees do in a wax comb in one of the three hives on the roof of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building at Purdue Northwest in Hammond.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.