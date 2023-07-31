HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest has announced Kwangsoo Park as the new associate dean and director of the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Park previously served as head of the apparel, merchandising, interior design and hospitality management department at North Dakota State University. Before serving at NDSU, he was the coordinator for the tourism and hospitality management program at Black Hills State University in South Dakota.

In addition, Park has nine years of professional experience in hospitality, tourism and event management in South Korea and the U.S. He also serves as president of the Korea-American Hospitality and Tourism Educators Association.

"Dr. Park brings a strong track record of building community and enhancing quality program," said Rachel Clapp-Smith, the dean of PNW College of Business, in a press release.

Park said he was humbled and honored to take over as leader of the program. "I am incredibly excited about the journey ahead and the opportunity to broaden my capacity even further," he said.

Park will officially start his role on Aug. 1.

