Purdue University Northwest is close to adding a third doctoral program.

The university plans to offer a doctoral degree in psychology, pending approval by the national post-secondary accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission.

In addition, a master's degree in psychology will also be added to the university's curriculum.

According to PNW, the new doctoral program will prepare students to address local needs for mental health resources in Northwest Indiana.

"Mental health resources are critically lacking in our region," said Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at PNW in a news release.

"We can't wait to welcome our first cohort of graduate students and to continue growing our capacity to meet the mental health needs of Northwest Indiana," said Amanda Zelechoski, a psychology professor.

The first group of psychology doctoral students are expected to start in fall of 2024.

PNW currently offers doctoral degrees in nursing practice, and technology.

Classes at the university began on Monday.

