Portage grads taught others life lessons

Whenever you face adversity, whenever you feel overcome by bad feelings, keep moving forward, he told his fellow graduates.

Treat everyone with respect and compassion, urged salutatorian Benjamin Goffette.

“We have spent 12 years preparing for our futures, and it is now time to begin those futures," he said.

Make sure it’s something you can enjoy doing, day in and day out, he added.

Goffette urged his fellow graduates to change the world. “Let us be the catalyst of progress that we so desperately need,” he said.

A total of 526 seniors graduated.

Graduate Cory Denman said the experience was terrifying. “Knowing this isn’t a routine” is difficult, he said. His main memory of high school was his first football game — crowded, rainy, cold but still fun.

“I am very glad to graduate,” Mackenzie Winicky said. She was reassured to know she had completed everything she needed to get the diploma.

Proud father Conrad Gordon, carrying a rose bouquet, was anxious to get to the ceremony so he wouldn’t miss the big moment.