Portage teachers rally over contract

PORTAGE — Educators from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties joined Portage teachers at a rally Tuesday afternoon in support of Portage teachers’ collective bargaining position.
The rally outside the Portage Township Schools administration building was to help the teachers become better ambassadors to the community in communicating the key issues that remain unresolved, Portage Association of Teachers President Shawn Chamberlain said.
“We want fair wages for our teachers who have given their time and loyalty to Portage Township Schools,” she said.
A fourth-year teacher shouldn’t be paid the same as a first-year teacher, she said.
Nor should a fifth-year teacher be paid more than a seventh-year teacher, added Deb Porter, who chairs the union’s bargaining committee.
“We are a little shocked that that is the position that the Portage Association of Teachers is taking,” School Board attorney Ken Elwood said.
The board’s current offer is for a 9.5% average raise, giving teachers about $5,000 a year added to their paychecks, retroactive to July 1, he said.
“We think that is a pretty fair offer,” Elwood said. “This is far and away the largest raise offered to teachers.”
The union has no beef with the $5,000 raise, Porter said, but wants the pay scale to be more equitable according to years of experience.
“A great base pay is great to get new teachers, but we want to keep them,” Chamberlain said.
Prior to five years ago, Portage teachers received bonuses but not raises. Since then, the board has been boosting teachers’ base pay. Pay for extracurricular duties is calculated according to base pay.
For some teachers, the extracurricular pay could mean increasing their paychecks as much as $8,000 this year, Elwood said.
Porter said the union needs information on whether teachers have master’s degrees and whether they had experience elsewhere to calculate an equitable wage proposal.
Chamberlain added that maternity and paternity leave language should be aligned with Indiana code, too.
ISTA President Keith Gambill told the assembled educators, “It is time for Portage Township Schools to make good in respecting the work that you do and recognize that you are professionals and should be paid as professionals.”
“The governor and the legislature, when they moved that money into education, it was to go into the salaries of educators,” Gambill said.
“We want your loyalty to the district to be rewarded,” Chamberlain told the teachers.
He criticized the School Board for canceling Tuesday’s bargaining session. The most recent session was last Wednesday.
“We continue to bargain in good faith,” Elwood said. That included four sessions of 3 1/2 hours.
Benefits like sick days and family leave time have been resolved already, he said.
Negotiations shouldn’t be done by email, Porter said.
The deadline to reach an agreement is realistically Nov. 1 because it must be ratified by both sides by Nov. 15, Elwood said.
Contracts are negotiated annually, beginning Sept. 15, he explained.