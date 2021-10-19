Portage teachers rally over contract

“A great base pay is great to get new teachers, but we want to keep them,” Chamberlain said.

Prior to five years ago, Portage teachers received bonuses but not raises. Since then, the board has been boosting teachers’ base pay. Pay for extracurricular duties is calculated according to base pay.

For some teachers, the extracurricular pay could mean increasing their paychecks as much as $8,000 this year, Elwood said.

Porter said the union needs information on whether teachers have master’s degrees and whether they had experience elsewhere to calculate an equitable wage proposal.

Chamberlain added that maternity and paternity leave language should be aligned with Indiana code, too.

ISTA President Keith Gambill told the assembled educators, “It is time for Portage Township Schools to make good in respecting the work that you do and recognize that you are professionals and should be paid as professionals.”

“The governor and the legislature, when they moved that money into education, it was to go into the salaries of educators,” Gambill said.

“We want your loyalty to the district to be rewarded,” Chamberlain told the teachers.