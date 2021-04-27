Portage Township School Board approves $16.7 million bond issue for construction projects

PORTAGE — A construction plan that affects all schools in the Portage Township Schools system is moving forward.

The School Board approved issuing $16.725 million in bonds to address work at the schools.

“The bond issue discussed at Monday evening's PTS School Board of Trustees meeting will address facility needs and improvements at each of our 11 school campuses in our district,” Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said. “Projects scheduled to be addressed with the bond include HVAC and roofing repairs, safety and security improvements, other site improvements throughout the district, and the purchase of equipment and technology."

Details still need to be finalized.

Among the projects is converting the pool at Portage High School West into a flexible academic laboratory space for applied vocational skills training. The east pool is being renovated now, with the tile work underway, Alaniz told the board.

Priorities include improving energy efficiency, improving student access to technology and media resources and upgrading security at the elementary schools.