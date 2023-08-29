PORTAGE — The Portage Township school board voted unanimously on Monday night to authorize litigation against social media companies, joining a growing number of school districts that are taking legal action against tech companies.

The school district will join the same class action lawsuit that Hanover schools voted to join in late July. The suit seeks compensation for damages suffered by the school districts and their students "as a result of the development, operation, and marketing of social media platforms."

Ken Elwood, attorney for Portage Township school board, told the board members approving the resolution was a "no brainer because it's free money".

The school district's superintendent, Amanda Alaniz, said if compensation was awarded from the lawsuit, it would be used to educate parents and kids of the harmful effects and appropriate uses of social media, as well as self regulation strategies.

The school districts will be represented by Kansas City-based law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell, which represented school districts across the country in a lawsuit against JUUL, and won a $235 million settlement against the electronic cigarette maker earlier this year. Portage Township schools was a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Hundreds of school districts across the country have filed similar lawsuits against Big Tech. However, they may face a big challenge as social media companies have filed motions to dismiss these suits on the grounds the alleged harm caused on their sites is protected by Section 230, which protects internet companies from being held liable for content on their platforms.

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week