Porter County parent fights for equal access to public education for child with special needs

Although PCES would allow for a nurse to accompany Schwarten’s daughter at SELF, Schwarten wanted her daughter to be able to attend the elementary school at Valparaiso Community Schools she would traditionally attend. Because of that, her case alleges PCES violated her daughter’s right to a free public education.

She feels she shouldn’t have to choose between her daughter’s physical health needs and her other social and emotional needs that may not be meet by going to a facility that is more isolated from other children.

When it comes to special education, Michael said, children should be in the least restrictive environment. Just because a child has a medical condition, they shouldn’t be put in a different school or classroom, she said.

"It starts to become pretty discriminatory," she said. "It's not something we would allow in other areas of life."

There are situations where a child may need to be in a different environment or taken out of a traditional classroom to receive more individualized instruction as part of a "good and appropriate education," but she said children shouldn’t be placed in a different building just because they have a medical condition.