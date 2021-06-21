'Product of Hammond': Alumna dedicates 60 years to teaching in the district

English as a second language (ESL) classes were added in the 1970s, Huber said. She was interested in teaching those classes because she had several students in her day classes from Mexico and found it to be challenging, but rewarding, to teach.

Huber taught day classes at Clark — which is also where she met her husband, Rick — up until the early 1990s. Throughout those 30 years, she always taught English and reading, but sometime in the 1980s it was decided that sophomores would focus on speech, she said. Given that she majored in speech during college, Huber enjoyed teaching those classes.

Enrique Encinosa graduated from Clark in 1967. If he were to make a list of the five teachers who influenced him most as a student, he said Huber would be on it. She was a teacher who cared, inspired and always tried hard for her students, he said.

In Huber's class, he said the students had to give speeches, which he'd never done before. The other students spoke on topics like the day their cat died or the time they saw Elvis Presley in concert. But Encinosa — who grew up in Cuba amidst a civil war — spoke about the Bay of Pigs invasion and the time a plane flew over his house with its wings on fire.