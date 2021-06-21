'Product of Hammond': Alumna dedicates 60 years to teaching in the district

HAMMOND — During her first year teaching, Carol Huber taught high school English, night school and took classes herself to work toward a master's degree.
That was in 1961.
Today, 60 years later, she's teaching her last session of summer school, after which she will retire from the classroom entirely.
Between summer school, regular day classes and night school, Huber said she has taught at every high school and middle school in Hammond. When she first started her career, the district was different than it is today. Then, she said, there were 25,000 students, many of whom were the children of Standard Oil workers. Today, it's closer to 12,000 students with more diverse backgrounds.
She said technology has catalyzed a lot of change in the district. Twenty years ago, they would not have been able to continue classes online like they were able to during the pandemic, she said. And class sizes today are smaller than before.
She's taught thousands of students over her six decades, and learned new skills and teaching styles along the way. But her journey with School City of Hammond started well before she even graded her first paper.
When she was in first grade, Huber, who will be 82 in August, began attending the old Harding School, which was a wooden building at the time. She then went to Morton Junior High and Morton High School, where she graduated in 1957.
"I am a product of the Hammond school system," she said.
Huber's father was born in the former Czechoslovakia and her mother, whose parents and siblings were also born in Czechoslovakia, was the first in her family to be born in the U.S. Huber wanted her parents to teach her to speak Slovak, and while they didn't agree to that, they did value education and supported her and her sister in their education and career goals.
After attending Indiana University in Bloomington, Huber came back to Hammond to take on her own classroom in 1961. She started teaching English and remedial reading at Clark High School. Having felt that she got a great education from Hammond, Huber said she was happy to have received a job there to teach.
That same year, she began teaching night classes at what was called Hammond Technical Vocational High School and is now called the Area Career Center. The content of her classes there has evolved over the years, but Huber has taught there continually for the past 60 years.
Back then, people took night classes to earn high school credit or to improve their writing or speaking skills, Huber said. Many businessmen took her classes because they were told to improve on those skills if they wanted to advance in their careers. Students who were suspended from high school could also take night classes to prove they were fit to go back to traditional day classes.
English as a second language (ESL) classes were added in the 1970s, Huber said. She was interested in teaching those classes because she had several students in her day classes from Mexico and found it to be challenging, but rewarding, to teach.
Huber taught day classes at Clark — which is also where she met her husband, Rick — up until the early 1990s. Throughout those 30 years, she always taught English and reading, but sometime in the 1980s it was decided that sophomores would focus on speech, she said. Given that she majored in speech during college, Huber enjoyed teaching those classes.
Enrique Encinosa graduated from Clark in 1967. If he were to make a list of the five teachers who influenced him most as a student, he said Huber would be on it. She was a teacher who cared, inspired and always tried hard for her students, he said.
In Huber's class, he said the students had to give speeches, which he'd never done before. The other students spoke on topics like the day their cat died or the time they saw Elvis Presley in concert. But Encinosa — who grew up in Cuba amidst a civil war — spoke about the Bay of Pigs invasion and the time a plane flew over his house with its wings on fire.
Having such a different reality than most of the other students, Encinosa said Huber was the one who gave him the confidence to talk about his ideas and experiences.
Encinosa said his mom was also a teacher at Clark, so his parents would often socialize with Huber and her husband. So even after he graduated, he still had a connection to Huber.
Today, Encinosa and Huber are friends on Facebook and keep up with each other through emails. Often, she will mention her current students and classes in her notes to him.
"She’s a very open minded, very good person," he said.
Huber described herself as a strict but fair teacher. She said she listened to her students' concerns and would try to help them if they had a problem.
Path to new classrooms
Huber moved on from Clark to take a job teaching in a program specifically for pregnant and parenting teens. When the district said it was looking for an English teacher for the program, she decided to apply because she thought she'd be able to help the students and be a good listener for them.
Rosanna Fowler, who coordinated the program when Huber taught there, said she was a delight to have teaching in the program. She said Huber would read books to the girls in the program to encourage them to read, and the students just loved it.
After a handful of years teaching there, Huber moved on to her next job: reading teacher at Irving Elementary School.
"Since I’m passionate about reading and helping people improve their reading, I thought that I would try that," she said. "And I thoroughly enjoyed it."
Over her years, Huber said she worked with great principals at all levels from elementary to high school. She worked at Irving from 1997 to 2002, which was when she retired from teaching day school classes.
Many of her students have gone on to be quite successful, Huber said, like Encinosa, who is a regional bestselling author and radio host in Miami, Florida.
She never taught Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Co. and Clark alumnus, but she said she knew him and taught his sister. And she said she will never forget the student in her night school classes who was a doctor and told the story of how he delivered triplets in the Andes Mountains.
One of her former students is head of geriatrics at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, she said. She still stays in contact with him, like she does with many of her former students and colleagues, like former Clark business teacher Patty Peschke McKinley.
She said Huber taught a computer class for the teachers at Clark when they were transitioning from typewriters to keyboards. Peschke McKinley, who started at Clark in 1976, finds this ironic because she went on to teach computer courses, but Huber was really the one who first taught her.
Shortly after the two started working together, Peschke McKinley said they realized they had grown up just a few blocks from each other and nicknamed themselves the "Colorado Sisters" after their childhood street, Colorado Avenue. The two would take walks together after school and went on many trips all over the country throughout the years. They still like to get together at least once a month for lunch.
The word that comes to mind when Peschke McKinley tries to describe Huber is "genuine," she said. Whether someone is undergoing cancer treatment or some other hardship in life, Huber is the one sending handwritten cards and letters of comfort.
"She’s a kindhearted, terrific friend," she said.
After she retires in July, Huber said she is going to miss the classroom. But she plans to fill her retirement with books, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords and vacations with her husband.
