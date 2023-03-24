LAKE COUNTY — Purdue Extension is seeking applicants for its 2023 urban farming internship.

Through this program, the extension plans to pair adult new and beginner-level urban farmers and gardeners with experienced farming mentors in Lake County, who will provide interns with on-farm work experience.

The interns will be paid $1,500 to work part time on a farm from May to October and will have the opportunity to learn skills in crop production, pest management, business management and marketing, the extension said.

Applicants must be at least 18 and have a serious interest in urban farming and local food systems. Some experience in farming or gardening is preferred.

Purdue Extension is partnering with Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education on the program. Applications must be completed at purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6DSaCzJbeTBApaC by April 10. The extension plans to notify the chosen applicants the week of April 17.

