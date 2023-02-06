The Purdue University Northwest Center for Global Studies is hosting a free online seminar meant to spark awareness for topics of race, social justice, human rights, environment and global barriers to positive societal change.

The seminar will begin at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 21 and last until 4 p.m. To register or get more information, visit pnw.edu/event/global-collective-action-seminar/. The first 100 registered will be entered in a drawing to win a copy of Erin Suzuki’s "Ocean Passages," and the first 50 will be entered to win a podcast equipment bundle, the organizers said.