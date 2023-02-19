HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest is holding a free workshop Feb. 26 at its Hammond and Westville campuses to help students apply for financial aid.

The workshops are scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Financial aid professionals will help students and their families fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, which is required to receive many federal, state and university-specific student grants, work-study programs and loans.

Additionally, students who attend and submit an evaluation form will be entered into a drawing to win one of five $1,000 College Goal Sunday scholarships, PNW said. Winners will be notified in the spring.

Students 23 or younger should attend with a parent or guardian, should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information, the university said. Additionally, students who work should also bring their own income information.

Students 24 or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information.

PNW said the Hammond campus workshop will be in Room 200 of the Student Union and Library Building. The Westville campus workshop will be in Room 219 of the Technology Building.

The workshops are part of the statewide College Goal Sunday. Indiana University Northwest in Gary is holding a similar event.

"Filing a FAFSA is one of the most important things students can do to get assistance to help pay for college," said Tanika House, assistant director of financial aid at PNW.

"Completing the FAFSA may be challenging. However, hosting College Goal Sunday at PNW allows my team and me to provide free filing assistance to students and their families."