HAMMOND — With more than 25% of its enrollment being Hispanic, Purdue University Northwest is seeking a designation from the U.S. Department of Education recognizing it as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.

The designation would give access to a trove of federal, state and independent grants. But Liz Babock Depew, vice chancellor for enrollment management and student affairs, said PNW is also motivated by its ability "to be able to serve our students better."

Depew said the university has met the criteria — having an enrollment that's at least 25% Hispanic, which it reached in fall 2022 — and is in "a holding pattern" as it waits for the Department of Education to finalize it, which takes a couple years. In the meantime, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities has given PNW a similar designation.

"We started to realize that we were serving more Hispanic students in the area," she said. "So we were looking at, as an institution, recognizing a shift in enrollment and recognizing that we needed to serve the students better."

That why Iris Sanchez was hired in February 2022 as the university's first director of HSI initiatives.

Sanchez said her office has worked to strengthen Latino student organizations; translated university literature and webpages into Spanish — pnw.edu/esp will take you to the university's website in Spanish; advocated for introducing classes on Latin American history and politics or medical terminology in Spanish; sent students to such gatherings as the U.S. Hispanic Leadership Conference' and celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We're trying to cover all of our bases," she said. "We have really, I think, focused on improving the experience for Latino students who are here now on campus and the ones who are coming in."

Sanchez noted several studies showing that when one minority group succeeds in an institution, other minority groups thrive: "It kind of trickles down. And all the other minority groups also excel because of the extra resources and funding."

However, the university also works to recruit Hispanic students before they step onto campus, and she works heavily on that with Christina Maldonado, PNW's parent, community and early-education liaison.

Maldonado visits K-12 schools; does outreach events with parents; and helps families with such things as FAFSA, which is required to receive financial aid for college, and 21st Century Scholars, a state program that helps students pay for college.

"If you want to go to college, let us talk about why there shouldn't be any obstacles," she said. "There are barriers that can be overcome and we can definitely show you how to overcome those barriers. And so I think, by taking those steps, we can increase the number of Latino students who choose college."

The three noted that 67% of PNW's Hispanic students are first-generation college students. In addition, many of their family members speak only Spanish. Maldonado explained that she helped a Spanish-speaking family Wednesday at Hammond Central High School fill out their FASFA forms.

When PNW receives the designation, Depew said, it will benefit the entire student body because grants attained as a Hispanic-Serving Institution won't be used entirely on things exclusive to Hispanic students.

HSIs first received federal funding in 1995, three years after being initially included in the Higher Education Act. According to the Department of Education's website, 2,044,530 Hispanic students were enrolled in fall 2020 at 451 HSIs in 24 states and Puerto Rico.

PNW is trying to become the third area university with the designation.

In 2020, Indiana University Northwest in Gary became the state's first public college with an HSI designation. Since then, it has become eligible for and received $8 million in federal funding. The private Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting was the first HSI in Indiana, and Goshen College made the list in January.

Valparaiso University is trying to join the club, too. In July, Valpo launched a new strategic plan, "Uplift Valpo," which includes attaining the HSI designation.