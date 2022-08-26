Purdue Northwest welcomes students back to Hammond campus

HAMMOND — Rain or no rain, school is back in session. At Purdue University Northwest, it was time to welcome new and returning students.

After the PNW Westville campus held a welcome rally Tuesday, the Hammond campus followed Thursday with a rally featuring representatives of student government and organizations and academic departments.

Toss in plenty of food and giveaways, and students were ready for another term.

“The idea is celebrating and welcoming back students for the first week of classes,” said Brooke Hewson, PNW assistant director of student engagement. “This is an opportunity to learn about student volunteering, learning, and leadership opportunities.”

Classes started Monday at both campuses.

Last year’s rallies drew more than 1,000 students, said Hewson, who was hoping for better numbers and weather this year.

Welcoming activities at PNW started Tuesday with a tailgate party with pizza prior to the Pride volleyball match. On Wednesday, the movie “Grease” was shown on the campus lawn. More activities are planned for Friday.

“We’re very excited to start the school year,” Hewson said.

Alexis Tompkins, a freshman nursing major from Roselawn, said, “This is exciting, all the new people.”

Coming from a North Newton High School graduating class of 90, Tompkins said college is “all new, just different.”

More than 50 PNW organizations and departments registered for the rally.

Madeline DeGroot, a freshman from Cedar Lake, said college “feels pretty good. From the first day, I’ve been having fun,”

The Crown Point High School graduate said, “I get pretty used to things. It’s fun being on a bigger campus.”

Mikayla Collins, a sophomore from Wheatfield, is studying English and teaching. “I like being on campus,” she said. “I’m looking forward to field experiences, observing teachers in classes.”

Aricel Reyes, another freshman from Wheatfield, enjoys exploring the larger campus. “It’s different, but a good different,” she said. “There’s more diversity, more people.”

Among the academic areas represented was the College of Nursing. Marianne Schallmo, associate dean of undergraduate nursing, wanted students to know “we prepare them for real-world nursing, and when they graduate they’re ready to take on the world.”

PNW’s undergraduate nursing program has 350 students, Schallmo said.

Promoting the PNW Economics Club was Jake Dyrkacz, a senior mechanical engineering technology major from Crown Point. He wanted students to know the club is open to anyone interested in economics, regardless of their major.

“Everyone can find value in our club,” Dyrkacz said. “Understanding economics principles is an essential skill.”

Madison Sarkey, a senior marketing major from Dyer, is president of the PNW Marketing Club. “Our focus is growing the network of all our members,” she said. “Marketing is important for any major.”

Bianca Cortez, a senior biology major from Dyer, is president of the PNW Unidos (united) Club. “We’re a multicultural organization focusing on Latinos,” she said. “We want people to know we’re very inclusive.”

Ben Barretts, a finance major from Kenosha, Wisconsin, is looking forward to his junior year, when he can become involved in more campus organizations. “Coming in during COVID, I feel good that the campus is opening up,” he said.

Eric Ziants, a junior mechanical engineering major from Crown Point, said he is feeling “pretty good” about this year. “I enjoy going through college. There’s a less rigorous schedule than in high school. Here you have more freedom to get involved and do stuff.”

As to his goals this year, Ziants kept it simple. “Just passing my classes,” he said.