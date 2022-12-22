Purdue trustees stand behind Keon

The Purdue University Board of Trustees has said that unless he commits another offense, it won't be dismissing Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon over controversial remarks he made during the university's commencement ceremony earlier this month.

During Dec. 10's morning ceremony, Keon did a cartoonish impression of Asian languages in response to keynote speaker James Dedelow, who joked in his speech about creating a made-up language. Keon called his impression the "Asian version" of Dedelow's joke. He later issued a formal apology, but not before video of the remarks went viral and was met with intense backlash accusing Keon of racism and mockery.

In response to the controversy, the PNW Faculty Senate held a vote of no confidence earlier this week in which 135 faculty members, or 87% of respondents, voted they were displeased with the chancellor. Of the university's 238 tenured, tenure-track and clinical faculty, 155 members voted. Once the vote was complete, the senate sent a letter to Keon and the Board of Trustees demanding he resigns or be dismissed.

However, the Board of Trustees, which oversees the entire Purdue University system, remains unmoved by these demands but did acknowledge that the comments were offensive.

"Each member of the Purdue Board of Trustees has had the opportunity to review the entirety of the December 10 commencement at Purdue University Northwest to examine the context of Chancellor Keon’s remark," Mike Berghoff, chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a statement to The Times. "Each has concluded that, in addition to its being extremely offensive and insensitive (as Dr. Keon himself has acknowledged in his apology), this offhand attempt at humor was in poor taste, unbecoming of his role as chancellor, and unacceptable for an occasion that should be remembered solely for its celebratory and unifying atmosphere. The Board has therefore issued a formal reprimand to Dr. Keon. Although in the Trustees' estimation this offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behavior or a system of beliefs held by Dr. Keon, the Board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further Board action, including possible dismissal."

The university didn't respond to The Times' requests to speak with Keon directly.

PNW's Faculty Senate Chair Thomas Roach, who organized and spearheaded the no-confidence vote, was disappointed in the board's response.

"Here we have almost 70% of the faculty who want him removed and everyone on the board of trustees wants to keep him there," Roach said. "That tells me that they have no idea of what our culture is like at the university and they are incapable of representing us and governing the system."

He said he plans to send another letter to the board reiterating the senate's wishes for Keon to resign.

"It's just hard to hard to believe that the Board of Trustees would think they can force a chancellor on a faculty that doesn't want it," he said. "I thought we're all supposed to have the best interests of the university in mind, and they seem to only have the best interests of Tom Keon in mind."

Roach still hopes that Keon chooses to resign voluntarily.

"He's the only one that can solve this problem right now," he said. "He needs to do the right thing."

Roach believes Keon "can't possibly do his job" effectively given the lack of support he has from his faculty.

Roach explained that even before this month's graduation, the Faculty Senate has long wanted Keon to resign over a number of concerns, including issues over professor pay, hiring decisions the senate disagreed with, negative feedback from faculty, high turnover in his provost's office and dissatisfaction with how he handled the merger of the Hammond and Westville campuses.

Keon has been chancellor of PNW since 2016, when it was formed through the merger of Purdue University Calumet in Hammond and Purdue University North Central in Westville. From 2011 until the merger, he served as chancellor of Purdue University Calumet. PNW, a branch of the Purdue University system, serves nearly 9,000 students.

