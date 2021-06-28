Purdue University Northwest announces lineup of speakers for Sinai Forum

HAMMOND — The Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum announced its lineup of speakers for the upcoming season covering a range of topics from the pandemic response to justice issues to climate change.
According to a news release from the university, world-renowned medical expert and former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx will start the forum's 68th season at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. This year's events will be offered in person with the option to attend virtually and follow all local, state and university health and safety protocols.
Joining Birx in the lineup will be Silicon Valley icon Steve “The Woz” Wozniak, civil rights lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, Holocaust survivor Max Eisen and internationally acclaimed nature photographer Paul Nicklen, the release said.
"We are pleased to be able to provide a forum for these leaders, entrepreneurs and activists who will inspire, educate, enlighten and entertain," said Leslie Plesac, director of the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum, in the release.
The forum is held in a town-hall format where audience members can hear from noteworthy speakers and pose questions, the release said.
Here's a closer look at the speakers, according to the release:
"An Overview of the Pandemic from the Inside" with Deborah Birx – Sunday, Oct. 17
After starting her career as a colonel in the U.S. Army, Birx's long career has focused on clinical and basic immunology, infectious disease, pandemic preparedness, vaccine research and global health.
She has run for some of the most high-profile and influential programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State.
Birx most recently served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator where she used complex data integration to drive decision-making, providing recommendations to then-Vice President Mike Pence and working closely with state officials to provide state-specific advice and guidance.
"By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz" with Max Eisen – Sunday, Nov. 7
A Holocaust survivor and educator, Eisen will share his story of courage to warn of the dangers of hatred and discrimination in society and to promote understanding.
He was born in Moldava, Czechoslovakia in 1929 into a large orthodox Jewish family. When he was 15, he and his family were taken from their home and sent to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Most of his extended family including parents, two younger brothers and baby sister, paternal grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins died there in May 1944.
The maternal side of his family deported from Slovakia in 1942 to the Majdanek-Lublin death camp, where they also died.
"On Justice and Mercy" with Bryan Stevenson – Sunday, Dec. 5
Stevenson is the founder and executive director of a human rights organization, the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama, which has won major legal challenges such as exonerating innocent death row prisoners, aiding children prosecuted as adults and confronting abuse of the incarcerated and the mentally ill. Stevenson is also a professor at the New York University School of Law.
He has also initiated anti-poverty and anti-discrimination efforts to challenge inequality in America. He led the creation of the Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, two cultural sites which opened in 2018. These institutions chronicle the legacy of slavery, lynching and racial segregation, and the connection to mass incarceration and contemporary issues of racial bias.
"Into the Icy Realm" with Paul Nicklen – Sunday, Jan. 9
Nicklen is a Canadian photographer, filmmaker and marine biologist who has documented the beauty and plight of our planet for over 20 years.
Not only is he an acclaimed photographer, but he's also an author, National Geographic fellow and TED Talks speaker. He has worked with scientists, filmmakers, conservationists and explorers to create awareness and action for global issues like climate change, in the past two decades.
"An Afternoon with Steve Wozniak" with Steve "The Woz" Wozniak – Sunday, Feb. 6
Wozniak — who co-founded Apple Computer Inc. in 1976 with Steve Jobs — shaped the computing industry with his design of Apple's first line of products, the Apple I and II. The Apple II was a key part in launching the personal computer industry.
In 1985, the president of the United States awarded him the National Medal of Technology for his achievements at Apple. Recently, Wozniak launched his company Efforce in December 2020, which uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to make it cheaper and easier for companies to fund green projects.
Purchasing Tickets
All but one event will be held at the Purdue Northwest James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on PNW’s Westville Campus located at 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville. The Feb. 6 program, "An Afternoon with Steve Wozniak," will be held at at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa located at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting July 13 at pnw.edu/sinai-forum. Regular season series tickets with general seating for all five programs are $175. Patron season series tickets, including reserved seating and an exclusive reception with speakers before each program are $300. Both patron and regular level season tickets will include a link for each program to allow for virtual viewing, if preferred. Virtual tickets are $100 and will allow for virtual viewing only via a link provided for each program.
All programs begin at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m., the release said.