Purdue University Northwest announces lineup of speakers for Sinai Forum

"An Afternoon with Steve Wozniak" with Steve "The Woz" Wozniak – Sunday, Feb. 6

Wozniak — who co-founded Apple Computer Inc. in 1976 with Steve Jobs — shaped the computing industry with his design of Apple's first line of products, the Apple I and II. The Apple II was a key part in launching the personal computer industry.

In 1985, the president of the United States awarded him the National Medal of Technology for his achievements at Apple. Recently, Wozniak launched his company Efforce in December 2020, which uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to make it cheaper and easier for companies to fund green projects.

Purchasing Tickets

All but one event will be held at the Purdue Northwest James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on PNW’s Westville Campus located at 1401 S. U.S. 421 in Westville. The Feb. 6 program, "An Afternoon with Steve Wozniak," will be held at at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa located at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City.