Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon asked to resign from Urban League board

GARY — The Urban League is asking Purdue University Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon to resign from his post on its local affiliate's board.

On Dec. 10, during the university's graduation ceremony, Keon jokingly did an impression of a make-believe Asian language. Video of it went viral, causing severe backlash and calls for Keon's resignation, including from a majority of the PNW faculty, the American Association of University Professors and the Association for Asian American Studies.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Urban League — which is based in New York City but has a branch in Gary — asked Keon to step down from the NWI Urban League board, which governs the local operations of the Urban League, because of the Dec. 10 remark.

Keon serves as a director on that board, as do several other education and business leaders.

"As you know, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana is responsible for supporting community activities and actions that promote an appreciation for diversity, equity, and inclusion," President/CEO Vanessa Allen-McCloud and board Chairwoman Yolanda Davis wrote to Keon. "This includes weighing in and responding to incidents of racism, bias and a host of other ‘isms’ that create barriers, misperceptions and hurt."

The organization also recommended that all Purdue University Northwest senior faculty, staff and leadership participate in diversity, equity and inclusion training and that PNW establish a diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

The Urban League offered to conduct that training and to work collaboratively with the newly established committee.

