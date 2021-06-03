Purdue University Northwest to ease COVID-19 policies, especially for those who are fully vaccinated

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest will be adapting some of its COVID-19 policies and procedures as cases continue to decline and vaccinations rise.

A message sent to students, staff and faculty Wednesday said the new protocols based on the latest federal, state and local guidance were effective immediately. The policies outlined in the message include masking, exposure to a positive case and campus COVID-19 testing.

In the letter, PNW said the COVID-19 vaccine is not required, but is strongly encouraged by health officials. The new policies are different for people who are vaccinated and people who aren't.

People who are fully vaccinated — meaning two weeks have passed since their final dose — no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outside. People not vaccinated still need to wear a mask inside and social distance, but they don't have to wear them outside if they can maintain social distance.

The letter said some programs may require masks to still be worn under certain circumstances. It also said that since wearing a mask "has become the norm for more than a year," people should continue to show compassion and grace to those who are anxious about transitioning away from wearing them.