Purdue welcoming 20 Ukrainian scholars displaced because of Russian invasion

Purdue University is planning to welcome up to 20 Ukrainian college professors and doctoral candidates whose teaching and research have been interrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine that's now in its fifth week.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said Friday the West Lafayette university hopes its newly established Ukraine Scholars Initiative can "make at least one small contribution to help the Ukrainian people in this moment of peril."

"Our hope is that we can offer refuge to these scholars and a chance to continue pursuing their work, and then see them return to a safe and free Ukraine," Daniels said.

"But while they are with us, I don’t doubt that they will personify and perhaps share with our students the precious value of freedom and the constant need to defend it from its enemies."

To be eligible, a scholar must have held a research-oriented faculty position at a Ukrainian university, or be at the dissertation research stage of their doctoral degree program in Ukraine.

While at Purdue, Ukrainian visiting scholars can either engage in their own research or support research conducted by Purdue faculty members. They will not be permitted to enroll in any of Purdue's degree-granting programs.

Each visiting scholar will be assigned a tenure-track faculty sponsor within their academic area to serve as a mentor and advisor. The scholars also will be permitted to bring their families to Indiana.

In addition, Purdue will provide each scholar a monthly stipend, financial assistance for their spouse or children, visa expenses, round-trip transportation costs, and health insurance while in the United States.

"Our goal here is to help Ukrainian scholars whose research has been disrupted by the invasion," said Mike Brzezinski, dean of international programs.

"Our faculty and deans have already been in contact with their academic colleagues in Ukraine and have identified scholars interested in continuing their scholarly pursuits in America at Purdue University."

The intended program length is one calendar year, according to Purdue. But an extension may be possible depending on the circumstances in Ukraine.

