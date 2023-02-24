WEST LAFAYETTE — Faculty from Purdue University's flagship campus in West Lafayette have joined in calling for Thomas Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest, to resign.

During PNW's commencement Dec. 10 in Hammond, Keon did a cartoonish impression of a make-believe Asian language. Video of the incident went viral, leading to backlash and calls for Keon's resignation or dismissal, including from the PNW faculty, who held a vote of no confidence in late December. Eighty-seven percent of respondents in the poll organized by the PNW Faculty Senate said they have no confidence in Keon.

The week after the ceremony, Keon issued an apology and the Purdue University board of trustees later gave him "a formal reprimand," but said he wouldn't be fired unless he commits another similar offense.

The PNW Faculty Senate's counterpart in West Lafayette chimed in this week. The main campus’s Faculty Senate released a statement Monday condemning the remarks, asking Keon to resign and requesting that, should he not resign, the university system's trustees remove him.

In the statement, the faculty said his remarks "humiliated and dehumanized Asian Americans and Asians, and tarnished Purdue’s global reputation."

"At Purdue West Lafayette, we are over 25% AAPI, and a mere reprimand of Chancellor Keon’s behavior suggests that demeaning humor, which has historically been used as a tool of oppression and subjugation, is tolerable," the statement reads. "We agree with the 87% of PNW faculty who voted no confidence and call on the trustees of Purdue University to act resolutely to restore confidence in leadership within the Purdue University System by removing Thomas Keon from leadership."

The senate's equity, diversity and inclusion committee voted 13-0 to issue the statement. Ten members of the committee were absent.

Purdue University officials have not commented on the matter since the board issued the reprimand. At the time, university officials said they do not intend to comment further on the matter. Additionally, officials with the Hammond campus did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Keon has been chancellor of PNW since 2016, when the university was formed through the merger of Purdue University Calumet in Hammond and Purdue University North Central in Westville. From 2011 until the merger, he served as chancellor of Purdue Calumet. PNW, a branch of the Purdue system, serves nearly 9,000 students.

