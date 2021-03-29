Recent military veterans living in Illinois set to qualify for in-state college tuition in Indiana

Recent military veterans living in Illinois, or any state bordering Indiana, soon will be entitled to pay in-state tuition rates to attend Indiana public universities.

The Indiana House recently voted 94-0 to advance Senate Enrolled Act 93 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law. It previously passed the Senate, 46-0.

The legislation, which would take effect July 1, authorizes in-state tuition rates for individuals honorably discharged from the U.S. Armed Forces or Indiana National Guard and living in a state adjacent to Indiana who enroll at an Indiana university within three years of ending their military service.

Currently, out-of-state veterans only can receive in-state tuition if they enroll within one year of leaving the service and subsequently establish Indiana residency.

State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, a co-sponsor of the measure, said he’s proud to help remove a “significant barrier for veterans to attend and attain a higher education.”

“These men and women provided the greatest service one could for their country, and they deserve to achieve a bachelor’s degree and any dreams that come after,” Andrade said.