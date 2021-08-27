Region charter schools receiving some of the most federal COVID-19 stimulus funding per student

Schools across the Region have received millions of dollars from the federal government for COVID-19 relief, but higher enrollment doesn’t mean more money.

If enrollment isn’t determining how much money these schools are receiving, then what is?

According to the Indiana Department of Education, allocations for the second and third wave of funding, ESSER II and III, were determined using a formula based on the district’s proportional share of the Title I allocation. Title I provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families to ensure all children meet state standards.

Although the Title I formula dictated how much money each district received, it could be spent on both Title I and non-Title I schools, IDOE said.

Gary Community School Corp., School City of Hammond and School City of East Chicago are receiving the most money, respectively, when looking at total funds allocated to each district.