Region charter schools receiving some of the most federal COVID-19 stimulus funding per student

Schools across the Region have received millions of dollars from the federal government for COVID-19 relief, but higher enrollment doesn’t mean more money.
If enrollment isn’t determining how much money these schools are receiving, then what is?
According to the Indiana Department of Education, allocations for the second and third wave of funding, ESSER II and III, were determined using a formula based on the district’s proportional share of the Title I allocation. Title I provides financial assistance to schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families to ensure all children meet state standards.
Although the Title I formula dictated how much money each district received, it could be spent on both Title I and non-Title I schools, IDOE said.
Gary Community School Corp., School City of Hammond and School City of East Chicago are receiving the most money, respectively, when looking at total funds allocated to each district.
Hammond is the largest district in the region with over 12,000 students. But Gary and East Chicago don’t even fall in the top five, which includes Lake Central School Corp., Crown Point Community School Corp., Portage Township Schools and LaPorte Community School Corp.
Public charter schools fall toward the bottom of the list with some of the lowest enrollment numbers comparatively, but they have some of the highest amount of funding per student.
Here are the 10 schools or districts with the highest per student COVID-19 relief funding, according to data gathered by the Associated Press:
Aspire Charter Academy: $20,530 per student
Gary Lighthouse Charter School: $17,275 per student
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy: $17,055 per student
Gary Community School Corp.: $16,306 per student
Charter School of the Dunes: $14,975 per student
East Chicago Lighthouse Charter: $13,997 per student
East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy: $13,186 per student
Steel City Academy: $11,731 per student
School City of East Chicago: $11,385 per student
School City of Hobart: $10,634 per student
Here are the 10 schools with the lowest per student COVID-19 relief funding:
Duneland School Corp: $997
Discovery Charter: $956
Lake Central School Corp: $896
East Porter County School Corp: $843
South Central Community School Corp: $839
Porter Township Schools: $759
Union Township School Corp: $744
School Town of Munster: $722
Crown Point Community School Corp: $680
Hanover Community School Corp: $664
Over half of the schools with the most per student funding are public charter schools and all of them are located in Lake County, mainly Gary and East Chicago.
ESSER III is focused on learning loss, reopening schools, tending to students' academic and social-emotional health and addressing subgroups of students who were disproportionately affected, as outlined on the IDOE website.
For the previous wave of money, ESSER II, there were four key priorities: accelerate learning, support educators, sustainable innovation — such as continuing virtual learning or creating a hybrid schedule — and update technology and infrastructure.
ESSER funds can be used to reimburse approved spending dating back to March 13, 2020, according to IDOE. Money from ESSER II must be spent by September 2023 and from ESSER III by September 2024.
Gary Community School Corp. — which will receive $71 million for all three rounds of funding, according to GCSC and data on the IDOE website — plans to use money for facility improvements.
Some projects that GCSC originally had slated for its School Improvement Fund were reallocated to use ESSER funds, according to the June version of the SIF Plan.
Upgrades like replacing the boilers at Gary Middle School, Gary Area Career Center and Bethune Early Childhood Development Center will now be paid for using ESSER dollars. The relief money is also planned to cover the tennis court renovation at West Side Leadership Academy and ADA upgrades to the bathrooms at the middle school.
Because the funding for those and other projects was reallocated, additional projects were added to the SIF budget, such as a turf football field at West Side and power washing all of the buildings.
A more detailed plan for how GCSC plans to use all of its ESSER money is expected after the September Distressed Unit Appeals Board meeting, the district said.