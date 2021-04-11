 Skip to main content
Region congressman seeks art contest entries
urgent

Region congressman seeks art contest entries

Northwest Indiana high school students have an opportunity to have their art displayed inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, is soliciting entries for the annual Congressional Art Competition that recognizes and promotes artistic talent from each of the 435 congressional districts.

Entry guidelines are available online at mrvan.house.gov by selecting "Art Competition" under the "Services" tab, or by calling 219-795-1844.

Student artists should bring their work with an entry form to Mrvan's office, 7895 Broadway, Suite A, Merrillville, by April 30.

"I encourage all interested students to participate and take advantage of this unique opportunity," Mrvan said.

