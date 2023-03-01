The continuing efforts of state Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, to improve school safety by preventing bullying are bearing fruit this year at the Statehouse.

The Indiana House recently voted 92-1 to approve Smith's House Bill 1483 setting new standards for school corporation discipline rules relating to bullying and mandating student transfers in cases of extreme bullying.

"Bullying is an epidemic in our schools and has been for years," Smith said. "Research tells us that bullying is one of the leading causes of suicide in teenagers and young adults, and too often, children who are being bullied are told to 'tough it out' and not given the help they need and deserve."

"As adults, we have a responsibility to teach our children not just how to succeed academically and professionally, but how to treat one another as they move through the world," he added.

Under the plan, which now goes to the Senate, Indiana student discipline rules would have to include provisions requiring the school to determine the severity of each bullying incident, prioritize the safety of a bullying victim, provide notice to the parents of the bullying victim within three days and notify the parents of the alleged bully within five days.

In addition, a school corporation would be required in cases of severe bullying to transfer the bullying victim or alleged bully to another school in the district, depending on the preference of the bullying victim.

"It is not enough to simply tell our young people to 'tough it out' when it comes to being bullied. This legislation gives schools and parents an opportunity to address the issue outright and work toward a solution while prioritizing the child who is being victimized," Smith said.

State Rep. Cindy Ledbetter, R-Newburgh, was the sole lawmaker to vote "no" the measure. She did not explain her opposition during House debate on the proposal.

Nevertheless, Smith said he's proud nearly all of his House colleagues could unite in support of his legislation, and he's hopeful for a similar result in coming weeks in the Senate.

"I've been authoring similar legislation for years, and this is the first time it's gotten a hearing, much less gotten a vote on the floor," Smith said. "It's high time that we work to address bullying and make it known that it will not be tolerated in our schools. Anything we can do to make schools safer for children is crucial to making Indiana a better place for everyone."

Smith, a lifelong educator, has represented House District 14, comprising Gary's south side, Merrillville and unincorporated Calumet Township, since 1990.

